You will hear us: A conversation with Candace Livingston

Starting at Winthrop

When she was just a sophomore in college, Candace Livingston participated in a “die-in” at Winthrop University for the fatal shootings of black men including Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

Two years later, Livingston is now the one helping to lead those same protests and die-ins at Winthrop.

“Being in a position to where you see history constantly repeat itself from a negative standpoint, it angers you,” Livingston said. “So having to participate in a die-in a couple of years ago for a similar reason as [to then] participate and lead the die-in a few days ago, it does anger you, and it does have the ability to make one feel that progress isn’t really happening.”

Thinking back on it, Livingston said that the die-in sophomore year was one of her first encounters with racism as a mature individual.

“People who were walking by or people who saw us from their windows, they were typing and sending out racial slurs through certain apps,” Livingston said.

Becoming a leader

Livingston is the current president of Winthrop’s NAACP. When she was still in high school, Livingston said she always envisioned herself as an activist, but didn’t know how to actually put it into fruition.

“I saw myself in different movements, but didn’t know how to really install myself into the movements and be an instrumental part of the process,” Livingston said.

While not necessarily being physically involved in different movements in high school, Livingston said that was the time when she really started self-educating herself.

“That’s when I really fell in love with the great Malcolm X. I started learning about him and learning things they didn’t teach you in school,” Livingston said.

She said she thought her young age at the time meant she couldn’t be as involved as she wanted to, but that self-education was the first step.

“I said ‘well if I can’t get involved now, at least when I’ll be able to get involved later, I’ll be educated enough to lead,’” Livingston said.

Livingston said she recalled the die-in her sophomore year to be her first actual physical act of activism. She said she joined Winthrop’s NAACP soon thereafter, and slowly worked her way to presidency – although she had never planned to do so.

Joining the organization at the entrance membership level, Livingston soon became a part of the political action committee. She said after that she was presented with the opportunity to become the chairperson of a new committee, the economic and employment empowerment committee. This particular committee was present in the national organization of NAACP, but not yet at Winthrop.

Through leading that committee, Livingston helped produce a Black Votes Matter program. During yearly elections, Livingston said she was approached by the current president of Winthrop’s NAACP and told that she was one of the students he thought could fill his position after he left at the end of the year.

“Initially, I was just like ‘no,’” Livingston said, laughing. “I’m like one of the people who want to lead, but still like behind-the-scenes.”

After thinking on it for quite some time, Livingston said she decided to apply for the position. She said even through the application process, she still was asking herself, “can you really do this?”

“I thought about it… and if you really love something that you’re doing, why wouldn’t you want to take on a higher leadership role to make everybody feel the same way as you and to motivate people?” Livingston said.

Despite her nerves and hesitation, Livingston said she was overjoyed when she was chosen for the position.

“I took on the role. I took on the responsibility. And now, I don’t even want to look back. I love it,” Livingston said.

Taking a stand in Rock Hill

Livingston said that while every shooting that has occurred has affected her because they are “a member of [her] community,” it was a different feeling when she heard about the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott because it happened so close to home.

“Because most of those shootings were a great distance away… you kind of had to support from afar, but since this happened so close to home… I felt like I had an obligation to make something happen,” Livingston said.

The die-in, led by Winthrop Socialist Student Union Leader Gabriel Paxton, was just one of the protests held on campus this month. After the die-in, students marched to Tillman Hall to hold a sit-in. Other protest marches on campus have occurred before that as well.

Livingston said that these protests were done because despite what some may think, Rock Hill still has work to do.

“We’re between two metropolitan type cities – Columbia and Charlotte – so most people would kind of feel like or if you want to go participate in the protest or show your support… you can either travel to one of those places,” Livingston said. “But then leave Rock Hill alone because Rock Hill is okay. And Rock Hill isn’t okay.”

Livingston referred back to the die-in her sophomore year and pointed out all the racist comments left of social media from people in Rock Hill.

“When you come into Rock Hill and you see that sign “No Room For Racism” and it’s like a dedication to the Friendship Nine, it’s kind of like one of the biggest paradoxes,” Livingston said.

Livingston said that through her experiences and shared experiences she has heard she learned that Rock Hill, like many other cities, is “racked with racism,” whether it is covert or overt.

“I felt that it was really time to do something here, in Rock Hill, and I’m really grateful for even the people who are off-campus like members of the community who have started things like the Concerned Black Men in Rock Hill to kind of work towards eliminating the residue of racism in Rock Hill,” Livingston said.

Looking back to look forward

While the die-in two years ago may seem like déjà vu to those who again participated in the die-in a few days ago at Winthrop, Livingston said she stresses the importance of realizing that while some things haven’t changed, there has been progress made and people should not feel like their efforts aren’t producing anything.

“It seems like they don’t see you and they don’t hear you and, at the same time, they don’t want to see you and they don’t want to hear you,” Livingston said. “But there has been progress made in other areas, so you kind of have to look at it from different perspectives.”

When others feel hopeless about the movement, Livingston said she likes to refer back to the original civil rights movement.

“That wasn’t just a four-year thing. It wasn’t really a five-year thing.” Livingston said. “We’ve been trying to progress for this particular movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, and to end police brutality and excessive use of force for about four to five years… for this particular section of the movement. And the civil rights movement was about fourteen years.”

She said the original movement had a since of constancy, and she believes people just need to remember to remain consistent in this particular movement and not lose hope.

“It seems like it’s repetitive, but it’ll produce something soon I believe,” Livingston said.

