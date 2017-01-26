WU police declares sexual assault case unfounded

Frank Zebedis, Police Chief released an email on Jan. 10 announcing the Nov. 2016 allegation of sexual assault to be unfounded. The supposed incident occurred on Oct. 29, 2016 outside of Owens Hall near Scholars Walk.

“Winthrop Police recently completed a thorough investigation, including review of video footage of the area at and around the time of the alleged assault. Winthrop Police found no evidence to substantiate the allegation that an assault occurred or that an assailant was present on campus. The campus was not in danger,” Zebedis said in the email.

Zebedis could not comment further on the case for confidentiality purposes and legal mandates. However, he said that an

unfounded case does not mean the report was false.

“[It] means that the elements of the crime were not met, and therefore, it didn’t qualify for prosecution,” Zebedis said.

Winthrop had three sexual assaults reported, one of which was unfounded, in 2015. According to Zebedis, the other two cases were reported anonymously. Campus Police was required by the Clery Act to follow up on the report and ensure it happened in the geographical area.

If so, they record it in their statistics. However, that does not mean they

will have more information for an investigation.

“As I have said many times, the Winthrop campus is not immune to crime. Therefore, we encourage members of our community to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, as well as to promptly report any criminal or unusual activity they observe on campus to Winthrop Police,” Zebedis said.

Winthrop student Cindy Stowe said she hopes that this event does not scare people into not reporting.“I think sexual assaults should always be reported. People should always feel it is something they can tell someone about rather than hide that if that does happen to them,” Stowe said.

Zebedis encourages the same action.

“We want the opportunity to work with the victim and ensure they receive any assistance the university can offer to include Victim Services,” Zebedis said. If victims report a case, they do not have to prosecute.

“We want victims to feel comfortable reporting to Campus Police and for them to understand we are going to work with them in the investigation,” Zebedis said.