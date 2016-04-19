Worldwide Winthrop Day is a spectacle for all students, upcoming or current. Whether you were excited that Einstein’s was finally open on a Saturday or you were just visiting campus for the first time, the day was sure to impact you in some way.

The day was focused on newly admitted students. After checking in at 9:30 a.m., students were greeted by members of the university in Byrnes Auditorium.

With a number of things to participate in, students were reminded to take pictures with Big Stuff, photograph themselves “dabbing” in their “WU ON ‘EM” shirts, and to visit the Student Life Showcase in the West Center.

Around 11 a.m., students were grouped off to meet faculty members and students from their intended major.

Taylor Mitchell, a newly admitted student planning on majoring in mass communication, said that learning about her major’s department was one of her favorite parts of Worldwide Winthrop Day.

“So far I really enjoyed going all over Johnson, and seeing the studio for Winthrop Close-Up and just talking about everything in the communications department,” Mitchell said.

Taylor’s mother, Kim Mitchell, said that she believes having current students interact with her daughter and other newly admitted students at Worldwide Winthrop Day is one of the best parts.

“To me, hearing students talking about their personal experiences is more valuable than even listening to the professors. The professors have their perspective, but her coming to this and meeting students gives her more of an opportunity to network and learn about opportunities,” Mitchell said.

Sydney Strother, also a newly admitted student, is planning to major in religious studies when she comes to Winthrop in the fall. She said that Worldwide Winthrop Day brings a lot of excitement.

“The excitement of getting to see everything and getting used to campus is great. I just went and got my ID made, so it’s starting to finally feel real,” Strother said.

Crystal Miranda, a newly admitted student planning on majoring in elementary education, said she decided to choose Winthrop for college because of its location.

“It’s close to the city but not like in the middle of the city, to where I can still be safe, but still get to go out and do fun stuff,” Miranda said.

Lakerria Lindsay is currently an undeclared major coming to Winthrop. To begin with, Lindsay said Winthrop was actually her second choice in colleges.

“I toured USC, and it was really big. But when I toured Winthrop, it felt more like home, because it is smaller and I feel like I would be more comfortable in a smaller environment,” Lindsay said.

The “home feel” of Winthrop’s campus was a common response by new students as to why they chose to come here.

“The whole campus dynamic is just so great. Everybody is just so nice and it feels like home,” Strother said, reiterating Lindsay’s stance.

Many organizations on campus were involved in the Student Life Showcase in an attempt to show new students all there is to do at Winthrop and to hopefully recruit new students for their organization.

Andie Davis, a math major at Winthrop, was involved in the showcase with the Academic Success Center.

“We are advertising for the courses that we tutor and also, in order to let the upcoming freshman know what we tutor, what courses they might need help in. Or if they don’t think they need help, we’re advertising to get new tutors because we need more,” Davis said.

Emily Murphy, the editor-in-chief of Her Campus, said that she wished she could have gone to Worldwide Winthrop Day when she was an incoming student.

“I’m from Connecticut, so I couldn’t come to Worldwide Winthrop Day when I was an incoming freshman, and I think it would have really helped me with the transition to coming to college to see how much there is to do on campus,” Murphy said.

After not being involved in organizations her first semester on campus, Murphy is now an advocate for getting involved.

“My first semester here I wasn’t involved at all, and now while being involved I look back and see how much happier I am now than I was then, and really see that whatever you get involved in helps the transition so much,” Murphy said.

With so many organizations promoting themselves in one area, it can be difficult to get new students to visit your booth. The Academic Success Center held a raffle for a free t-shirt and Her Campus gave out free stuff from their sponsors while also holding an Instagram give-away.

Micahla Thomas, a marketing major and member of DSU, revealed that they had their own unique way to draw students to their booth.

“We have a little spin-wheel, and you can win a free prize. We have wristbands, popsicles and water bottles. I think that’s really bringing people in and people honestly just want to spin the wheel, they’re not even concerned about a prize,” Thomas said.

There were also various sororities and fraternities at the event to talk to incoming freshman about their organization.

Ali Eastham, a member of Chi Omega sorority, said her sorority came out to recruit new members and to let new students know who they are. She said that she thinks it’s important to hold these types of events for new students to show them all there is to do on campus.

“Because Winthrop is such a small school, it kind of gets a stigma that there’s not a lot that goes on here. So I think for incoming freshman, it’s really important for them to know what they’re going to get themselves into and know that we’re not just a suitcase school where everyone goes home every weekend,” Eastham said.

To see more photos from Worldwide Winthrop Day, you can search #wucelebremix on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.