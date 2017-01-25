Women protestors take the world by storm

The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the country and the world was in an uproar as millions of people, men and women alike, got together in various marches across the country to vouch for women’s rights.

The most talked about of these marches was the Women’s March on Washington, however, multiple sister marches began to come up around the nation and eventually there were marches planned all over the world.

The protest began as a simple Facebook post by Teresa Shook, a retired attorney that resides in Hawaii, calling for a protest in Hawaii, but eventually it got attention and people planned similar marches for Washington D.C. and several other cities.

The march was meant to address issues of ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights,worker’s rights, civil liberties, disability rights and immigrant rights. According to the Women’s March official website, the message of these marches is that “We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including black women, Native-American women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, lesbian queer and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.”

There were also several marches in South Carolina, including marches in Charleston, Clemson, Greenville, Asheville and Columbia. However, the march closest to Winthrop was in Charlotte, North Carolina. The expected turnout for the march was around 5,000, but after the march, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police estimated that there were at least

10,000 people at the march.

Carrying clever signs with sayings such as “Left or right, we can all see wrong”, “If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention,” and “Stand with planned parenthood,” thousands of diverse men, women, children, and plenty of dogs met in Ward Park early Saturday morning and began to march.

A big theme of the march was asking people why they march, and people had a range of answers including a few Winthrop students. Madison Proffitt, freshman biology major attended the march in Charlotte, and she said she did it for a sense of unity.

“I did it because we are at a point where there is not a lot of unity in our country and a lot of people are very afraid and I feel like it was a good way to make a statement about the remarks that were made during the campaign and saying that’s not okay that’s not going to stay in,” Proffitt said.

Another Winthrop student who attended the march was freshman art major Heather Green. She said that the marched to send a message about how Americans should act.

“I marched because I don’t want to live in an America where people think it is okay to be anything less than accepting,” Green said.