Winthrop’s LGBTQ+ inclusion

Winthrop received 3.5 out of 5 stars from the Campus Pride Index, as communicated in an email from the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Asexual League (GLoBAL) on Nov. 11. The report analyzed Winthrop’s status as a LGBTQ+ friendly campus based on inclusion factors.

Brett Tietz, the graduate associate in the Dean of Students Office, compiled the portfolio for the Campus Pride Index by talking with various departments, consorting documents and answering questions based on policies.

“One of the things that came to my attention was the roommate matching for LGBTQ students. We don’t have a standardized way of doing this, but you can talk to Residence Life about it,” Tietz said.

Tietz also noted that the RMS Eaglenest online housing application did not inquire about students’ orientation and gender identity.

Director of Residence Life Cindy Cassens said that they are waiting for an upgrade to the Eaglenest application. This upgrade will give students more options for identification besides male and female.

“Once we have that, we will be able to identify more students and see if there is an interest in gender-neutral housing,” Cassens said.

The upgrade is scheduled to come in during Fall 2017, with the option being available starting with the 2018-2019 housing application.

“The only thing we can do now is for students to self-identify and come to us. We work with them to find the best housing option that meets their needs,” Cassens said.

Winthrop did the best in campus safety but scored the lowest in recruitment and retention. Tietz recommended a LGBTQ+ student scholarship to improve the latter.

“I think that would be a really cool way to show that we appreciate your academic interests and the experience you have as being a gender, sexual or romantic minority. We would love to celebrate your scholarship with a monetary scholarship,” Tietz said.

Tietz said that Winthrop’s score increased since the last report. According to the Campus Pride website, College of Charleston received 3.5 out of 5 stars, tied with Winthrop for first place in South Carolina. University of South Carolina received 2.5 stars, and Clemson University received 1.5 stars.

“Elon in North Carolina has a five-star rating. We kind of look to them to see what they’re doing and model our policies after theirs,” Tietz said.

“We’re doing all we can to create a safe space for LGBTQIA+ students to come together each week, talk about their hopes and fears, and just be friends with each other,” GLoBAL president Elizabeth Ponds said.

GLoBAL has a lot of events planned for next semester, such as more in-depth panels about LGBTQ+ issues, an event about religion and queer identity, and possibly a second chance prom.

“I want to do more in the way of campus-wide awareness events about asexuality, transgender people, intersex people, and all other less talked about LGBTQ issues,” Ponds said.

Kinyata Brown, the Office of Diversity and Student Engagement director, said that the Campus Pride score increase is a reflection of Winthrop’s more intentional goals.

“This means that we are on the right track to inclusive excellence, and where we will continue to head in that direction,” Brown said. “The term of diversity is a community responsibility. There is always something going on around campus that are helping to increase awareness, increase knowledge, and giving people direct experience in increasing their multicultural competency in the LGBT area.”

Brown also revealed that this is the first year that the Dean of Students Office has a graduate associate working with the LGBTQ+ community, Title IX and other initiatives, another reflection of their efforts.

The Multicultural Student Council and the Department of Women and Gender Studies put on some programs and events to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community.

Safe Zones is another program designed to increase understanding of LGBTQ+ issues and provide areas “free from discrimination,” according to their Winthrop page. To become a member, one must attend an orientation.

Brown’s current goal is to gather a committee to have a thorough review of the scores and look at recommendations and considerations from Campus Pride Index.

