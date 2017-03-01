Winthrop gets grants for summer camp

The college of education and college of business adminstration collaborate for a summer camp

Tea Franco

francot@mytjnow.com

Winthrop University recently received two grants to bring teacher and student summer camps to Winthrop in the summer of 2017.

Joyce Camp and Marguerite Doman worked together to receive two grants totaling $13,000.

These grants will be going towards the GenCyber program, which is a national program sponsored by both the national security agency and national science foundation.

The goals of the program include helping students to learn about safe online behavior and correct unsafe online behavior as well as increase interest in careers concerning cybersecurity.

One of the grants is to fund a summer camp for K-12 teachers, and the other grant is to fund a summer camp for middle school and high school students.

The camp will be directed by Doman and taught by Camp and other Winthrop students, both computer science and education majors.

Both camps are meant to teach people more about computer science as a whole with a focus on cyber security.

“We want to provide students with the resources they need to make educated choices about ethics, security and character when using technology devices,” said Doman.

The teacher camps are meant to give teachers new resources and training to help them better follow the federal and state standards.

“Our goal for the teacher camps is for teachers to walk away at the end of the week having lessons to go back and teach their students about computer science and cyber security,” Camp said.

The camp as a whole is meant both to educate the community about computer science and cyber security as well as put Winthrop on the map in terms of its computer science and education

programs.

“[The camp] raises the profile of Winthrop around the state of South Carolina, which helps the prestige of all of our graduates.

The programs will further position Winthrop as a leader in teacher education and computer science in South Carolina and in the region,” said Doman.

The camp is a joint effort between the College of Education and College of Business Administration.

Doman and Camp said they feel it will be beneficial for Winthrop and the Rock Hill community.

“One thing I am particularly proud of with this grant is the collaboration between the College of Education and College of Business Administration. The College of Education and the Computer Science department of the College of Business administration are continuing to work to advance K-12 computer science education in South Carolina,” Doman said.