Winthrop College Republicans bring politicians to campus

McBryde Hall filled with Winthrop students as well as community members on Wednesday evening to attend a political rally featuring numerous local Republican politicians including Gary Simril, Ralph Norman, Ray Felder, Wes Climer, Tommy Pope and Mick Mulvaney.

The event, entitled Bold Stripes and Bright Stars, was put on by the Winthrop College Republicans as a way to raise awareness for the conservative message.

The evening contained many speeches from different local politicians, lots of laughs, and to end the evening, Mick Mulvaney was named an honorary member of the Winthrop College Republicans.

“I’ve been to a bunch of College Republican events, we just had a debate watch party a couple of weeks ago. I think this is the last thing we will do before the election, but they have built a really nice organization here in a really short period of time,” Mulvaney said.

Sydney Hankinson, the Media Secretary of the Winthrop College Republicans, said that one of the reasons they put this event on was to expand their organization by raising awareness for the conservatives on campus.

“It’s a liberal arts college, but there are conservatives here,” said Hankinson.

Lauren Travis, secretary of the Winthrop College Republicans, said that another mission behind this event was to remind people that the upcoming election is not just about the presidential candidates.

“[The purpose of this event is] to focus on down ballot elections. Yes this is a presidential race here in 2016, but there are also numerous local elections going on and a lot of people really forget about that,” said Travis.

Leslie Lovett, the Secretary of Affairs for Winthrop College Republicans, said that another goal behind this event was to get people to go out and vote.

“The main purpose of this event was just to really give people an extra boost of encouragement and a reason to vote,” Lovett said.

Joel Hamilton, chairman of the York County Republican party, also attended the event, which he said was due in part to his feeling that events like these are important to young voters.

“It’s important for college students to come out and learn more about the political process, it’s important for college students to come have an opportunity to meet their representatives face to face and to ask them questions about something that might be of concern to them,” Hamilton said.

Congressman Mulvaney said that these types of events are important to get young people to vote.

“The 18-30 demographic group is going to be the largest demographic group that can vote in this election and it will be the smallest demographic group to actually vote, and that’s almost criminal. Not nearly enough millennials vote, not enough of them take an interest in politics and that is really dangerous because politics take an interest in them,” Mulvaney said.

This event and the overall steps that the Winthrop College Republicans have been taken towards enlarging their platform is said to have made a good impression on the local republican politicians.

“This group of college republicans here is really inspiring, they’re leaders not just on Winthrop’s campus, but in the community at this point as well. So when they said that they were putting this event together we obviously jumped at the chance to be a part of it. They have got a great group of speakers together, our delegation is awesome and I appreciate each of them coming out, but it was really good to be a part of what the winthrop college of republicans are doing on this campus,” Hamilton said.

Mulvaney said he was impressed with Winthrop’s political atmosphere and the idea of working more closely with both the College Republican and College Democrats in the future.

“[The political atmosphere at Winthrop has] been great. I have talked to the democrats a couple of times, I haven’t done anything formal with them just because it is so busy right now, but I would love to have the chance after the election to sit down and do stuff with both the college republicans and the college democrats. I’ve talked before about trying to get some democrat friends from congress down here to do some joint stuff, I think that would be kind of cool.”

