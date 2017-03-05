What is the deal with GMOs?

By Mikayla Mangle, staff writer

Genetically modified foods have become a main area of debate for many scientists and environmental activists. As unsettling as that may sound, many scientists believe that GMOs are not in any way harmful and can actually be beneficial to the earth and human beings.

Genetically modified organisms, also known as GMOs, result when genes of DNA from one species are artificially put into the genes of an unrelated species.

Winthrop biology professor Kathryn Kohl said, “An expert committee of scientists recently poured over the data from hundreds of studies of GM crops, and they concluded that GM crops are as safe to eat as conventionally-bred crops.”

Kohl believes that the pros of genetically modified crops outweigh the cons.

“The world’s growing population necessitates increased food production, and GM crops are one safe way to achieve this,” Kohl said.

Kohl does not believe that genetically modifying crops is unethical. She believes the majority of the public is misinformed when it comes to genetic modification of foods.

“I think it is a shame that some consumers see “genetically modified” on a label and immediately disregard a product, because in many cases, I think this negative reaction arises from a misunderstanding of the science and technology behind the genetic modification,” Kohl said.

In a TED Talk in March, 2015, Pamela Ronald, a plant geneticist, explained that there is in fact nothing sinister about the genetic modification of foods.

“Virtually everything we eat has been genetically modified in some manner,” Ronald said.

“Each year 40 percent of the potential [rice] harvest is lost to pests and disease. For this reason farmers plant rice varieties that carry genes for resistance,” Ronald said.

Ronald explained that as the climate is changing, flooding is becoming more abundant, which is detrimental to the production of rice crops. Ronald believes that genetically modifying rice crops and other crops as well will enhance production, feeding those who go hungry and giving profit to the farmers.

“In less developed countries, 500,000 children will go blind every year because of lack of vitamin A, half of them will die. For this reason, scientists supported by the Rockefeller foundation genetically engineered a golden rice to produce beta carotene,” Ronald said.

Ronald goes on to explain that beta carotene is a precursor of vitamin A, which will help save these children’s lives.

Ronald explained that the genetically modified golden rice in developed countries will save thousands of lives. Ronald believes that this is innovative technology that needs to be shared with the world and not protested against.

“The poorest people who mostly need that [genetically modified foods] may be denied access because of the vague fears and prejudices of those who have enough to eat,” Ronald said.

These two professionals in the field of genetics both conclude that GMOs are in fact not harmful to humans and will ultimately help starving populations all around the world. However, some companies still feel the need to label their foods as NON-GMO to show that they are safe for human consumption.

According to the NON-GMO project, most developed countries, excluding the United States and Canada, still do not consider genetically modified foods to be safe.

The NON-GMO project believes that the research that claims GMOs are safe are done by biotechnology companies.

If genetically modified foods were to be found unsafe for human consumption, that would result in biotechnology companies losing their consumers thus losing money.

The debate between the two sides still continues.