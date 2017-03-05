Views from the mountaintop

Rob Amberg’s photos reveal the lives of those in Western Appalachia

Winthrop Students gained insightful knowledge on featured photographer Rob Amberg and his work Feb. 23.

Amberg’s work has been featured on both the New York Times and the Sun magazine. According to professor of fine arts Phil Moody, Amberg is very talented.

“An artist with Beautiful work, great eye, absolutely fabulous eye you’re going to see that, with integrality and heart,” Moody said.

Rob Amberg had a plan from the beginning; and it did not include becoming a photographer worthy of the New York Times. Amberg grew up a devout Catholic, and wanted to be an officer in the U.S. Army. However, after leaving his solely catholic schools and attending the University of Dayton his life changed.

“I came out the other end of the university of Dayton as a committed agnostic. As someone who wanted to be an artist, and someone who became a conscientious objector,” Amberg said.

From that moment, Amberg began to get involved in photography. After a short stint in Tuson Arizona, Amberg moved to Madison County North Carolina and began to document the lives and experiences of his fellow mountain dwellers through photos. There Amberg encountered situations that made him rethink the stereotypes he had brought up the mountain.

“It really gave me a sense of what mountain life was really about. It wasn’t necessarily the romance and it wasn’t the other stereotype, the violence the clannishness the alcoholism that we here about. It’s a mix of all these things, that’s what life is. Certainly mountain life wasn’t what I thought it was,” Amberg said.

It was at this time that a unique opportunity presented itself. I-26 had been proposed to run through Madison County and Amberg would be there to document the changes the road would bring to the community and how they felt about it.

His photos showed for many a change in lifestyle. A Waffle House built near the new interstate became the first fast food restaurant available in the area. Many people lost part of their land to road development. Some like Howard and Lucille Babette lost all of it.

“Howard and Lucille were from North Florida but they got forced out of the area around Orlando because of developments surrounding Disney World. They moved up to the mountains in the early 70s and one day got a knock on the door by DOT who said we are going to take your place and put a highway through it. The North Carolina Visitors center sits right on top of what used to be their property.”

Amberg’s photos show a microcosm of America. A glimpse into an area most of us would never experience. However, they also document how this community is changing. An interstate has now provided a safe and convenient means of travel, and new generations chasing that romantic mountaineer stereotype have begun to move into town.

Whether it’s the shadow of two engineers looking out at a freshly blasted chunk of mountain, Doug Wallen, A North Carolina Heritage awarded ballad singer, or a fresh face standing with the heads of two slaughtered pigs, Amberg’s photos both of people and landscape show a unique past. Something Amberg hoped to accomplish.

“I think a lot about the difference between history and the past. History as we know it is what’s written in books. The past is about us. It’s about you and me and how things like the interstate highway system affect us, our lives, our communities. That’s what I want to be photographing. Ideally my photographs will cover the breadth of history but the intimacy of the past, ” Amberg said.

Amberg spoke as part of a series on topics on photography in order to promote the currently displayed galleries. Phil Moody will be the final speaker on March 1 at 7 p.m. in Rutledge 119.