Vice President Joe Biden visits Rock Hill

A few small groups of people huddled in the parking lot behind the Millstone restaurant in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Monday afternoon. Soon following, the groups were ushered in a door and led down a hallway where a security guard waited to check each person.

As each person passed though security and entered the Five & Dine restaurant, the realization hit that the rumors were true: Joe Biden would be arriving soon.

The event at the Five & Dine restaurant was a campaign event for Fran Person. Person is the Democratic candidate running for Congress in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Person’s relationship with Biden dates back to about 10 years ago. Person, a Pennsylvania native, met the vice president while Biden was on a visit to the University of South Carolina. Person was attending USC on a football scholarship.

After graduating from USC, Person started working for Biden as his driver and assistant. Person worked as Biden’s personal aide for eight years.

Person left Biden’s side to return to South Carolina and raise his two daughters with his wife Krystal, who is a South Carolina native.

On his website, Person states his reasons for running to be “because Congress is broken. Members of Congress spend more time fighting with one another and scoring political points than working for us.”

In March, Biden released a statement advocating for Person’s campaign and encouraging people to consider financially contributing to the campaign. Biden attended the Rock Hill campaign event on Monday to further give his support to Person.

The venue, Five & Dine, is historic because it occupies the same building that once was McCrory’s, the famous spot where the Friendship Nine were arrested in 1961. The nine men of the Friendship Nine were arrested for sitting at a whites-only lunch counter.

Biden went around the room and visited with all the people present, stopping to take photos and partake in brief conversations.

W.T. “Dub” Massey, a member of the Friendship Nine, was one of the people greeted at the event by Biden.

“We owe you buddy, we owe you,” Biden said to Massey while shaking his hand.

While talking to reporters, Biden recalled his memories of the Friendship Nine.

“You know, I graduated in ’61, I can remember what happened,” Biden said. “It was the beginning of the end of institutional segregation. There’s still institutional segregation, but it was beginning the end, it was a gigantic deal,” Biden said.

Rock Hill community members Jennifer Hutchinson and husband Marco were seated at the counter in Five & Dine when Biden sat beside them to chat.

“I was surprised that we had the opportunity to talk so long and so personably [with Biden],” Jennifer Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said she and her husband have been longtime friends of Person’s, as Marco and Person both played football at USC. She said she appreciates the exposure Biden’s visit and relationship to Fran will bring to Rock Hill.

“It means exposure for Rock Hill, for the state of South Carolina. It makes people know that we’re important, that we matter, that our voices matter, and I think Fran is going to be a great representative,” Hutchinson said.

Some of Person’s critics, including Republican opponent Mick Mulvaney, say that the candidate’s relationship with Biden hurts him rather than helps him. Critics point to some people’s growing distrust in the White House establishment as a downside for Person due to his work for the White House and Biden.

“His resume screams Washington insider,” Mulvaney said in a Facebook post in March. “I suppose it would be possible to come up with a candidate or a set of principles that is more out of touch with South Carolina, but you’d have to work to do so.”

Hutchinson said she sees Biden’s relationship to Person as helpful rather than hurtful.

“Biden’s relationship is a big help because he can guide Fran on how to operate in politics, how to deal with people,” Hutchinson said. “Fran worked with him for several years, so you know they have that relationship, but he was also able to see the ins and the outs and kind of get a firsthand knowledge of how to get things right.”

Several Winthrop students were also in attendance at the event. Most of them were invited to the event by Adarrell Gadsden, a former Winthrop student and current campaign member for Person.

Brooks Hammett, a political science major, was one of the students invited by Gadsden. Hammett said it was a surprise to him that Biden showed up at the event.

“I was hoping. I know Fran used to work for Joe, and I knew Joe was in Rock Hill for a fundraiser, so I was hoping I’d get lucky enough, and I did,” Hammett said.

Hammett said as a political science major he has met a lot of politicians, but none as big as Biden.

“[Biden] is a really good, personable politician. He talks to strangers like they are close friends, so I really like that about him,” Hammett said.

Hammett also spoke about supporting Person for Congress.

“If people want someone who’s going to actually make change for this area, I think Fran would be the person to do it,” Hammett said.

During his visit to the Five and Dine, Biden was also asked about Hillary Clinton’s recent health. Reports recently stated that Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia after she stumbled and left early from a 9/11 event. Biden said that Clinton should have rested instead of campaigned.

“[Clinton] should have listened to the doctors, for God’s sake,” Biden said.

Comments

comments