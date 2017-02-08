Tuition: where is it going?

Student tuition is Winthrop’s main source of revenue, according to John Paul McKee, the vice president of the Oﬃce of Finance and Business.

About 50 percent of tuition goes into instruction, which includes faculty salaries, beneﬁ ts and staﬀ payroll. Academic support, such as the Dacus Library, are included in those costs. McKee said that Winthrop spends $40 million on payroll per year, which does not include student payroll.

The next biggest expense are utilities, facilities operation and maintenance, which constitutes 12 percent. For utilities alone, Winthrop pays around $3 million.

President Dan Mahony said that old buildings need constant maintenance, especially with the amount of rain over the years. Construction for the Withers Building’s roof was provided by the state, a $2 million project.

“That roof is almost one hundred years old,” McKee said.

Software is another huge expense, which includes programs like the email system for both faculty and students, Microsoft Oﬃce suites, Blackboard and Adobe Suites.

Extra fees are included in the total bill separate from tuition, such as the postal service, Health and Counseling services, and fees depending on courses taken.

“Sometime in the next couple of years, we’re going to need a new telephone system,” McKee said, referring to the ﬁfteen-year old telephone system currently in place.

For the Athletic Department, their funds depend on tuition, Eagle Club and other outside sources.

“We don’t get any [state] support for athletics. Matter of fact, we don’t get a lot of support from the state at all,” McKee said.

“In total, after adjusting for inflation, funding for public two and four-year colleges is nearly $10 billion below what it was just prior to the [2008] recession,” according to the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute.

“[They said] higher education has an alternative source of funds. And I asked, ‘what is that?’” McKee said.

McKee said that the Board of Trustees faces challenges with balancing the Winthrop budget every June.

“Over the last 20 years, the price of attending a four-year public college or university has grown significantly faster than the median income,” according to the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities.

“It’s tough on the students. It’s tough on the Board of Trustees. They don’t like increasing the fees, and neither do we. Neither does the administration. Costs do not go down for anything, much less higher education,” McKee said.

The budget also depends on how many students attend the institution. South Carolina is one of the nine states in the United States that does per-student funding. Winthrop remained stable with their growth, increasing steadily.

However, some programs at Winthrop cannot take a lot more students because they are running out of space, such as Biology, Chemistry, Physical education and Exercise Science. The rest of the departments are stable, according to McKee.

Mahony said that everything it takes to run a university is included in the tuition, which makes Winthrop’s tuition more average compared to other institutions.

“We include more things in the sticker price. It’s more truth in advertising. With other places, they add on fees once you get there. For example, if you’re a business student at another institution, you pay a $2,000 fee. That’s not in the published tuition fee, but you still have to pay it,” Mahony said.

What makes Winthrop more expensive than other universities is smaller class size. Mahony said it is cheaper for one professor teach about 100 students as opposed to 20 or 30.

“That’s what makes other institutions more profitable. If we want to maintain our small class size, there is a cost associated with it,” Mahony said.