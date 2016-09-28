After nearly a month of daily rehearsals and hard work from every member of the cast and crew, Katherine DiSavino’s comedy, “Things My Mother Taught Me,” is ready to be shown to Winthrop.

Caitlyn Bryant, musical theater major and the Director of this performance chose this play to direct because she felt that the family dynamic showcased made it unique from some of Winthrop’s usual plays.

“It’s all about family dynamics and how families are tied to each other and how you need to support your children no matter what; and I’m a big family person, my family and I, we tell each other everything so this play just stuck out to me in that way,” Bryant said.

She feels that themes of family and the problems and joys that come with that are a big part of what the audience will see when they attend.

Emily Gill, mass communication major, said that Winthrop’s theater department is good with tackling hard-hitting topics and complex shows and “The Things My Mother Taught Me” provides something different. “This show is a nice break from that I think. It’s touching, it’s relatable, and you don’t have to work to think about it. It’s kind of nice to have something straight forward, fun, and comedic. It’s a good start to the season”

In Things My Mother Taught Me, Olivia Keegan and Gabe Lawson, played by Emily Gill and Dionte Darko, are a couple who has decided to move to Chicago to start a life together. Their moving day, however, takes a turn when both Olivia’s and Lawson’s parents show up to help unpack. This Comedy focuses on relationships between the parents and their children and between the couples themselves.

Auditions started on the first Wednesday of classes this semester and, after call backs on the next day, the cast was cemented. Gill said that despite her major and initial lack of experience the audition process went smoothly.

“Actually it’s kind of funny because during the callback process, [Darko] was the first person I was paired with doing the callbacks and we were actually the first people they brought in and the very first people they brought in for callbacks wound up working together,” Gill said.

Following callbacks, the cast had only 29 practices to prepare for the show.

Despite the fast turn around and the short amount of practice time, stress was minimal. Caitlin Paige Byrne, sophomore musical theatre major who plays Max Mirowski, said that the cast is really close.

“We’re really close as a cast so we haven’t needed as much time to rehearse and practice because we’ve had it, our director is great, she got us into character really early on, helped us explore our characters, so that’s been great,” Byrne said.

Andrew Nelson White, junior assistant stage manager, agreed saying that working on this play has been a great experience.

“I’ve been in several different situations where it’s more serious or more laid back and this is definitely the most laid back, everybody has a good time. There is a good camaraderie between all of the cast members and I think it creates a really good chemistry on stage,” White said.

Overall, this chemistry has helped push the play along and make it ready for viewers. According to Bryant, “There always comes a point in the rehearsal process where you realize that the only thing your actors need is an audience… last night it was very clear that all they needed was an audience.”

This week, that audience will be given. Starting on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. showings will begin in the Johnson Studio theatre and they will run through Oct. 2 with a 2 p.m. showing that last day.

