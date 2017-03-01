‘There’s no place like home’

The Broadway classic, “The Wiz,” is reimagined by Steven Gundersheim and the Winthrop Theatre and Dance department.

Sparkly silver slippers, a stiff tinman, a wobbly legged scarecrow and a lion without courage all performed on Johnson’s main stage for the production of “The Wiz” Feb. 15 through 19.

Directed by Stephen Gundersheim, “The Wiz” at Winthrop had a live orchestra to perform each song and much like the Broadway production of “The Wiz Live!” Gundersheim took to a majority African-American cast.

From the very beginning, the show opened with Aunt Em, played by Kaitlyn Hayward, Dorothy, played by Fatajza Johnson and Uncle Henry, played by Cameron Wesley Jr.

Soon, the scene had a tornado effect and the audience and the stage props were whisked away by tornado “dancers” into a new land.

In this new land, Dorothy came to realize that she was not in Kansas anymore and would have to find a way back to where she belonged.

To find her way, Dorothy was soon accompanied by a group of “munchkins,” which were dressed in various blues, riding around on scooters. Throughout their number, the munchkins would ride around on their scooters and offer advice to Dorothy on how to return home to Kansas.

Then, insert Shayna Wickens, who played the role of Addaperle, the good witch of the North and “the feel good girl,” who not only wore blue colors on her clothing and her lipstick, but also had blue colored hair. Addaperle advised Dorothy to go see the Wiz but first, she had to trade her shoes for a pair of silver sparkly heels.

“The shoes really have special powers,” Addaperle told Dorothy. “I don’t know what they are, that’s the secret.”

Wearing her new shoes that she promised to not take off until she returned home to Kansas, Dorothy found herself with a group of characters dressed in yellow clothing, very similar to construction outfits, called the yellow brick road.

Following the advice and wearing her new shoes, Dorothy began to “ease on down the road” to where a new character, the scarecrow, which was portrayed by Deonte Streeter, was introduced.

Each time the song would begin and the cast would sing and dance to “Ease On Down the Road,” a new character would be thrown into the mix of searching for a part of them that was missing.

In the case of the scarecrow, he was searching and hoping for “some brains,” the tinman, played by Cameron Drayton, who once was a “real man” but slowly became tin was in search of a heart so he could feel again and lastly, Jordan McKoy who played the lion, the “king of the jungle” was in search of courage.

Each of the characters, like in the original production of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” had to “ease on down the road” to the emerald gates of Oz. While the journey was not easy, the tinman, the lion, the scarecrow and Dorothy all had to make it through a number of trials.

Whether it be escaping the captivating grasp of the poppies, which tried to allure them with their dancing and charming looks, the kalidah characters, winkies, the field mice cops or the evil wicked witch of the west, “the queen of mean” Evilene played by Luna Mackie.

After making it through all of the obstacles, a new element of scenic design was incorporated with a black screen at the back of the stage that would lift to reveal different scenes and aspects of the play. For instance, now past all of the “evil” characters had been defeated, Dorothy, the tinman, the lion and the scarecrow found themselves walking aimlessly in search of answers and hope for their missing parts.

On this voyage, the characters would enter new realms when the black screen, at the back, would lift off of the stage, giving the audience and the main characters a chance to peek into the Wiz’s throne room where the atmosphere was green with marbled walls, columns and stairs leading up to a large screen that showed the Wiz’s face.

Once at the foot of the Wiz, Deven Ginyard, the leading characters found themselves with an ordinary man that was hiding behind his “prestige, power and money.” However, the Wiz decided to help the four with a box from the “Wichita State Fair” that held nearly all of their desires.

The lion finally received his dose of courage after drinking a special potion, the scarecrow received “his brains” once the Wiz placed sparkles into his hat and the tinman received a red heart that would forever hang around his neck allowing him to feel and “get all of the ladies.”

However, Dorothy did not receive her happy ending until Addaperle, Samra Fulmore as the good witch of North, Glinda and her aunt Em sang to her “believe in yourself, believe that you can go home; believe in yourself, as I believe in you.”

Following, with the direction of tapping her heels three times, Dorothy realized that all she ever needed was with her the whole time.

Gundersheim said, “I love this show because it shows that if you just believe in yourself, you will realize you have all that you need.”

With the help of her shoes and her new found friends, Dorothy found herself at “home” realizing that “living here, in this brand new world might be a fantasy.”

The fantasy of this world was all induced by the feeling of emeralds, crowns and the only realistic world design was with the simplistic nature of a farm house with a windmill where Dorothy hoped to soon find.

Still searching, Dorothy said that the fantasy world of Oz truly “taught me to love, so it’s real, real to me and I’ve learned that we must look inside our hearts to find a world full of love. Like yours, like mine, like home.”

With patience, courage, brains and love, Dorothy was able to make her way through the storm and land back to where she truly belonged.