The search for College of Business Administration Dean continues

The search for a dean of the College of Business Administration continues as the three finalists give public presentations. P. N. Saksena from the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics at Indiana University South Bend presented on March 7.

Saksena has a long background in accounting and teaching. He has been teaching at the Indiana University South Bend since 1995 and is currently an associate dean of the graduate programs as well as a professor of accounting. Saksena emphasized that as an educator he wants to work with students as partners.

“Education is a partnership, and I want this partnership to work as best as it can,” Saksena said.

In his presentation, Saksena stated that some of his initiatives for the College of Business Administration includes efforts to engage students, recruit students and make the College of Business Administration at Winthrop more well known.

He highlighted ways that he achieved these goals at Indiana University South Bend, including leading a group of business students in making their own business that sold Judd Leighton School of Business “swag,” which he said helped students be engaged and have firsthand experience while giving the school of business a brand.

Saksena said that if he gets the job he plans to teach at least one class a semester because of his enjoyment of student engagement. He also said that his reason for wanting to be dean is simple: he wants students to succeed.

“Why are we here? Students’ success. We get the staff credentials that will help the students and give them the resources that they will actually be able to succeed,” Saksena said.