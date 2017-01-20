The Obamas say goodbye

On Jan. 20, President-Elect Donald J. Trump will swear in and become President of the United States. That being said, soonto-be-former President Barack Obama is making his farewell rounds, most notably with his farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10. His speech lasted about an hour, and though he celebrated his abundant accomplishments, he gave the most credit to the American people.

He listed his accomplishments, including the Affordable Care Act, the Iran nuclear deal, the assassination of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, reversing the recession, and marriage equality. He noted how impossible these accomplishments seemed just eight years ago when he became president in 2008.

He went on to speak about one of America’s greatest strengths as a democracy: a peaceful transition of power to the next administration. He implored the public to be hopeful and cooperative, regardless of party affiliation. He acknowledged that we have our expected differences, but he asked that we have some sense of solidarity because we are all part of this country, and we all have to work together to make our system work.

Matt Lee, junior Mass Communication major, thinks it will be an interesting transition between administrations.

“It’s going to be strange to see Obama go, considering he is the first President in my lifetime whose work and policies actually meant anything to me,” Lee said.

Towards the end, the President showed a more personal side, thanking First Lady Michelle Obama for her work, saying how proud he was of her service to the country. He applauded his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, for growing up to be kind and thoughtful young women, though he said he was most proud to be their father. He then turned to Vice President Joe Biden, whom he has had an intensely close relationship with, telling him that he felt as though he gained a brother.

Lauren Kelly, junior women’s soccer player and Business Administration major is sad to see the Obamas leave office.

“President Obama as well as First Lady Michelle were kind, smart people. Throughout the presidency the two of them treated everyone with dignity and respect,” Kelly said.

Once again, Obama thanked the American people, calling it the honor of his life to have served.

He finished his address by quoting his 2008 campaign slogan, “Yes we can. Yes we did. Yes we can.”