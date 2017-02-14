The lasting play

Growing up with a father that had a passion and love for baseball but could not pursue the sport himself because of work, Bobby Richardson knew that he would play baseball for his father.

“It all started when my dad instilled a love in me for baseball. He loved to play but because he had to work, he couldn’t play. But, he afforded me the chance at the little league level, at the YMCA and then when I was 14-years-old, I was old enough to go for the high school team,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s hope to play for his father had finally begun yet, when he tried out for the high school team, he was cut.

“I went out [for the team] but I was also playing basketball and we were in tournaments so I was two weeks late going out and after three days, they cut me from the team,” Richardson said.

Although the high school team cut him, Richardson did make the American Legion team that summer and he said that the team “won the state championship, the regional championship and we were playing in Charlotte, NC against Richmond, VA.”

Richardson said that at the championship, they were taken to see the film “Pride of the Yankees,” which is the story about Lou Gehrig.

“Lou was played by Gary Cooper and Babe Ruth by himself,” Richardson said. “When I saw that film, I thought ‘what a great organization, I’d like to be a part of that.’”

This film was the first time that Richardson had heard about the Yankees, “known about the Yankees or even started to read about the Yankees,” he said.

Little did Richardson know that the film would become his own story just a few years down the road.

At the championship game in Charlotte, Richardson said that he had a scout come up to him that said “we like the way you play, we would like to keep in touch with you.”

The following year, at only 15-years-old, Richardson had another scout come up to him and that scout said “I’ll make sure you have chance to sign for the Yankees when you graduate from high school.”

From there, Richardson said that his dream was to play for the New York Yankees and in his junior yearbook under the “what do you want to do” section, he put “play shortstop for the New York Yankees.”

On his graduation day, Richardson said that there were 16 teams in the major leagues and 12 of the 16 teams gave him the chance to sign for them.

“And sure enough, at 17, out of the 12, the Yankees were the one and the only choice I was concerned with. So, I signed with them the day I graduated high school.”

After signing for the Yankees, Richardson was sent to Norfolk, VA, “which was a Yankee farm club” and right away, he “moved into the starting lineup because their star player had to go off in the reserve program and I played until he got back.”

Richardson said that while he was moved into the starting lineup right away, he did not do very well and was “very discouraged and thought ‘if this is baseball, I’m not sure I want to be a part of it.”

However, while he may have been “over his head,” Richardson did not lose hope and kept towards his dream. His dad and the general manager encouraged him to go to Olean, NY and from there, Richardson excelled. While playing in the minor leagues, Richardson realized that he wanted to continue to climb the ladder until he would officially be a major league baseball player for the New York Yankees.

At the age of 19, Richardson became an official Yankee and after 10 years of playing, Richardson was ready to retire at the age of 29. He said that once word got out about his wanting to retire, he and Tony Kubek, who also was planning on retiring, were asked to be on the front of Sports Illustrated magazine. The Yankees, once they found out Richardson’s plan to retire, asked him to stay for at least “one more year and play.”

Because Richardson decided to take the Yankees up on their offer to play for one more year and to train one of the new players coming in, they gave him a day called “Bobby Richardson Day.”

The day was held at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1966 and at the time, Richardson was the tenth Yankee to have a day dedicated to himself.

When Richardson decided to come back to the Yankees, he was given a five year contract.

“One year to play and four to do whatever I wanted,” Richardson said.

Once his obligated year of playing was over, Richardson came back to South Carolina because the hardest thing for him, during this career, was being away from home.

“I didn’t like that,” he said.

With four years left in his contract, Richardson decided to get a job with an insurance company in South Carolina. While working there, he had been asked twice to coach the baseball team at the University of South Carolina.

Twice, Richardson said no. “The third time, he said ‘I won’t bother you anymore, but, I really would like for you to do it.’ So, I did and at the time, I had two more years left in my Yankee contract and had to get a release.”

While the Yankees gave him the release, they also fought to keep Richardson by offering him a coaching position at the major league level, to be the broadcaster or the AAA manager.

Yet, Richardson said the whole reason why he wanted to retire was because he missed home, therefore, he stayed in South Carolina coaching.

Still able to call the Yankees whenever he needed anything, Richardson was able to get the Yankees and the Mets to play in Columbia while he was coaching at the University of South Carolina.

Richardson was able to get “Carolina on the map as they went on to the college world series and finished second in the nation. This was the first time they ever had gone to a playoff round.”

Following his coaching at U.S.C., , President Ford called him on the telephone and asked him to run for Congress in South Carolina.

“I didn’t win, but I was afforded the opportunity to speak in all 50 states. You name it, I’ve been there. The Lord opened up an unbelievable opportunity for me because of baseball,” Richardson said.

After his loss, Richardson returned to baseball as he coached at Coastal Carolina University, where he stayed for two years and helped get them a championship title and later he coached at Liberty University.

In addition to the President of the United States asking him to run for Congress, Richardson was named to seven all-star teams. According to his book “Impact Player,” he appeared in seven world series including three championship seasons. He is one of 18 players to ever hit a world series grand slam.

Richardson said, “I am the only player from a losing team to ever be named the ‘World Series MVP.’”

He holds the record of “playing in 30 consecutive World Series games; that just means that I didn’t miss a game,” Richardson said.

While Richardson is no longer a major league baseball player, he has continued to make an impression on those that he has had the opportunity to meet and tell his story.

His book says “my aim in both baseball and life has been simple: to make an impact by being used by God in the lives of others.”

Richardson has continued to live this motto and while he may not be playing baseball, his innings are not yet over.

Richardson said that he hopes that his story “brings joy to others” and that it shows his passion for the game and for his “Savior, because he got me through it.”

He is the player that took his major league career far beyond the field in New York and has had an “impact” on the lives of those that he has had the chance to coach. Still telling his career story at 81-years-old and wearing his “NY” Yankee apparel with pride, Richardson’s story is a play that will continue to last.