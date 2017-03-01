The ‘Flipside’ of a 5 course meal

Flipside restaurant is located in Old Town Rock Hill, and “serves to to bring locally inspired comfort food to an upscale southern hospitality dining environment at a great value,” according to Flipside’s official website.

It’s home to many dates for college students, according to Mikayla Catoe, junior mass communication major, who has been there many times before with friends.

“Monday through Friday they have really awesome deals for lunch,” Catoe said. “But even without the lunch deals, they always have reasonably priced meals for college students.”

And on Wednesday, Feb. 22, another deal is available for students looking for an evening of food and drinks at a reasonable price.

Flipside restaurant is presenting a special event, “The Flipside Four Roses Bourbon Dinner” that offers a five course meal for only $55.

According to the Flipside flyer, the dinner is also “featuring a special Cooper and Thief Bourbon Barrel Aged Wine course” along with the “Four Roses” brand of bourbon whiskey.

Both “Four Roses” and “Cooper and Thief” are alcoholic brands provided with each course and are included in the $55 deal, so you must be of age to purchase a ticket to attend the dinner.

Both brands are “high quality” according to John Hembree, a senior business major.

“I don’t know that much about whiskey, but I know enough to know that Four Roses is a pretty good brand and definitely a great deal for being included in five courses for $55,” Hembree said.

Included in the five courses are a “Pear Tarte Tatin,” a “Shrimp and Scallop Kabob,” a “South Carolina Mustard BBQ Glazed Pork Rillette,” a “Mustard and Rosemary Crusted Lamb Chop” and for dessert, a “Sweet Potato Beignet.”

With each course, Flipside has worked alongside “Four Roses” and “Cooper and Thief” in matching the perfect drink to the meal.

So “your taste palate will be drooling for more” Meg, a waitress at Flipside said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hill location of Flipside at 129 Caldwell Street.

There are limited tickets available for this event, so call Flipside as soon as possible to reserve your spot.