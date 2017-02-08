The Art of “Red”

With paint splattered on the ﬂ oor and canvas markings on the walls in yellows, oranges, whites and red, the theater production “Red” is ready for a full-house in the Johnson Studio Theatre also known as the “theatre black box.”

This two-man play is “about a painter name Mark Rothko painting his famous Seagram Murals and about the natural cycles that exist in our lives, cycles of life and death, new and old,” said the student director, Garrett Whiﬀen.

William Keen, senior theater performance major, plays the main character of Mark Rothko, a painter during the abstract expressionist period.

“This whole play is about his process of getting his art, his paintings, to the Seagram building [which is a new building in New York],” Keen said, “and Rothko’s detached stance towards society, growing older and how someone handles that.”

In the play, Rothko receives a new assistant named Ken, played by freshman theater performance major Christopher Chewning, who “represents new art, new ideas and new feelings.”

The play, in short, is about how Ken helps Rothko realize that the new art “isn’t stomping him out, but is a continuous cycle of new and old, new and old,” Keen said.

At ﬁrst Ken is taken aback at the way Rothko looks at art and at society. Ken is just out of college. He just graduated as an art student and he is very eager and optimistic about his work, the art he does and the art that is out there. However, Chewning said Ken’s ends up learning a lot from Rothko.

“[Rothko] tends to always talk down on the new art and at ﬁrst, Ken doesn’t really think he will learn from Rothko because Rothko even tells him he is his teacher. But, he ends up learning a great deal from Rothko. Whether that be from what Rothko does to actually try to teach him art or by what he sees that Rothko ﬁ nds wrong or ﬂ awed,” Chewning said.

Chewning said that as the show progresses, Ken learns a lot about how art expresses who you are as a person and how your process, what you’ve been through and how you go through life aﬀ ects everything that you put on a canvas.

When casting Keen and Chewning for the roles of Rothko and Ken, Whiﬀ en said he had decided that he wanted a younger male to play the role of the newly college graduate and an older theater major to play the role of Rothko.

This portrayal of “young and old” helps to strengthen the idea of learning from each other.

“I’m detaching myself from school,” Keen said, comparing himself to his character of Rothko.

He said that as he prepares to leave school, “this new wave of students is coming in and they are contributing all of the new ideas and things, such as leadership positions and it’s time for me to step back and let that happen. But, it’s hard to detach yourself especially when you’ve grown close to something.”

Applying his character to his own life, Chewning said he did believe that playing Ken is relevant to his life.

“I’m still relatively new to the theater world and I’m still very eager about it and wanting to learn as much as I can,” Chewning said.

“The connection to Ken as he’s just now being thrown out into a new level that he hasn’t experienced before by going to work for this famous artist. The way the theater program is [in high school] compared to college is making me realize that everything is so new to me and there is so much information and experiences all hitting me at once. I feel like that’s kind of what is happening to Ken. He’s shocked by all of the things that Rothko is telling him, showing him and what he sees and how it works. It’s stuﬀ he didn’t realize that it would be that way,” Chewning said.

“The cycles of new and old are cycles that we are watching progress right here at Winthrop as professors teach students, students graduate and are replaced by more students, and then some of those same students become professors and mentors to other people seeking knowledge. Generations meet here and both the new and the old should be taking advantage of that,” Whiﬀ en said.

To “take advantage” of the art, “Red” will be opening Jan. 8 and will run until Sunday, Jan. 12.

On Wednesday and Thursday, students that bring their Winthrop ID cards will pay $5, without will be $10. For the shows on Friday through Sunday, the cost will be $8 with a student ID, and $15 to the general public.

Both Keen and Chewning advise the Winthrop community to come see the show and to “keep an open mind.”

“Be open to how art can inﬂ uence you and how it can inﬂ uence your emotions. I think people who aren’t in the art world sometimes don’t see the importance of it and how it can aﬀ ect you emotionally, physically and even spiritually. This show really shows how art can aﬀ ect someone not just in this moment, but as a career, as a lifetime,” Keen said.