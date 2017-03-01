TED talks to Winthrop

Jennie Montgomery, junior English major, has been given the opportunity to give a TED Talk.

This is a roughly 18-minute speech with the goal of spreading innovation in subject areas across the board.

While TED Talks sometimes are incorporated in the classroom setting at Winthrop, Montgomery said that she found this opportunity when TED Talk reached out to Winthrop.

“TED Talk reached out to Winthrop and asked if there would be any students that would be qualified to give a TED Talk at the TEDX event in Columbia, South Carolina. One of my professors personally emailed me to ask if I would be interested in giving a talk,” Montgomery said.

Aftering saying yes to her professor, Montgomery automatically began to prepare for her talk and decided on the subject of applying marketing principles into the educational curriculum.

She said that she decided on this topic because she “did a presentation on a proposed curriculum called ‘The Complete 180,’ which is based on the idea of having 180 days in the school year and making each day count.”

She said her curriculum incorporates visual elements of graphic design, videos and brand identity to present the information in a graphically and visually appealing manner.

Therefore, she said that she felt that this idea would be a good topic to do for her TED Talk and has now had to find a way to talk about this topic.

She said she plans to “show the difference it makes to use graphically appealing PowerPoints,worksheets and fonts to better educate this generation of visual learners. It is making the connection that shows why students can memorize advertising slogans, songs and commercials

better than crucial information we are supposed to learn in school,” Montgomery said.

She said that it is because marketers apply songs, brand identities and marketing principles to find a better way to engage this specific generation of learners.

Montgomery is currently studying ways to present information to “young adolescents,” this way it is better retained.

“So far, my data has shown that young adolescents, ages 12 through 18, can remember information that is presented as an infographic better than the same information presented on a typical worksheet,” Montgomery said

According to Montgomery, to make this process happen, she had to submit an application and her resume.

“I also did a Skype interview with the directors of the TED Talk and turned in my outline for my talk. I am still in the process of refining my topic, conducting the rest of my research and solidifying it into the 20-minute talk I will be giving, but it has already been an incredible experience that I have been given,” Montgomery said.