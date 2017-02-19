Taking environmental action

By Mikayla Mangle

On Friday, Feb. 3 the environmental division of Winthrop’s student organization, Serving Others and Reflecting, put on an Adopt-A-Highway event. Adopt-a-highway is a campaign where many individuals volunteer to pick up trash along a given highway. The goal of Adopt-A-Highway is to educate the public about the impact of litter on the environment and to make the earth a more sustainable living place.

A total of eight volunteers from Winthrop came out for the Adopt-a-Highway on Friday. The event lasted from 1 to 3 p.m., and a total of 11 trash/recycle bags were completely filled. One of the volunteers present, Myles Ray, shared his experience.

Ray is a sophomore psychology major/sociology minor who has a passion for volunteering. He participated in Adopt-A-Highway with SOAR last semester as well.

“I wanted to do my part for the community and help in providing a service that is important to our local environment,” Ray said.

Ray was especially shocked at the wide variety of trash that people discard on the side of the road instead of properly disposing of it.

Ray said, “It’s important to participate in Adopt-A-highway because it provides a valuable service by cleaning our environment and keeping it safe for the better of the public.”

SOAR is not the only student organization on campus that organizes Adopt-A-Highway. The student organization, Student Environmental Action Coalition, has been organizing Adopt-A-Highways as well. SEAC is an organization that brings to light the environmental injustices that threaten the world. SEAC’s goal is to educate the Winthrop community on how to take environmental action to make the world a more sustainable place.

Co-president of SEAC, Clara Kress, participates in Adopt-A-Highway because she likes to see the before and after effect.

“It makes me feel great to see the side of the road looking so much nicer than it did when we got there,” Kress said.

Kress believes it is important to participate in Adopt-A-Highway because it teaches people not to litter.

Kress said, “When you put in the effort and hard work to go out and pick up someone else’s mess, it makes you commit to not being like them.”

Kress said she is not sure if she has seen a rise in participation in Adopt-a-Highway among Winthrop students recently, but she knows other student organizations here at Winthrop do the dutiful job of organizing Adopt-A-Highway events as well.

“When you’re picking up bottles on the side of the road, you come to resent that people do that and hopefully vow not to do it yourself. And once you see the difference you’ve made, you’ll want to do it again,” Kress said.

Both of the organizations SEAC and SOAR plan to continue organizing Adopt-A-Highway events as a way to sustain the environment. Both organizations are always actively searching for volunteers to help with the various projects they put on around campus and the Rock Hill community that aim to benefit the environment.

SOAR meets every other Tuesday in Owens G01 at 7:00 p.m.