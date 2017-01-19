Syrian refugees search for safety

The war in Syria has reached a turning point as the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad has taken control of the eastern city of Aleppo.

Aleppo has become one of the major settings for the war and has become one of the most destroyed cities during this war.

Ginger Williams, director of Peace, Justice and Conflict Resolutions, said, “There’s enormous amounts of destruction of the country too. Really important buildings, old buildings and government buildings and church buildings all destroyed, just bombed. So it is the worst crisis in the 21st century and the worst crisis in the world since World War II.”

Where Syria Stands

The Syrian government has taken control of eastern Aleppo, which was under rebel control since the start of the war in 2011. The new transition of power comes just as a ceasefire agreement between Russia, Turkey, and Syria has been signed.

Although Russia and Turkey have been at odds this past year when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet over the Turkish-Syrian border, the two sides came together to sign not only the ceasefire, but also documents enforcing the truce and potential peace talks.

A ceasefire has also been signed for the city of Damascus in order to repair the pumping station that supplies most of the capital’s water supply. However, a clash between the government and rebel forces threaten to destroy any idea of repairs.

While the ceasefire in the major cities of Damascus and Aleppo raises hope for the future of the war, the death toll still continues to rise.

Williams said, “As of right now, close to 500,000 people in Syria have been killed since 2011. About 6 million Syrians are refugees in other countries and more than 6 million Syrians are displaced within Syria. Around half of the population are displaced or are have left the country.”

The Journey of a Refugee

As the ceasefire in Aleppo puts a halt on the fighting, Aleppo can finally be seen in its entirety. What was once a striving business market, the war torn city now lacks the everyday necessities that people need to survive. There are no utilities, there is no electricity, there is nothing but broken buildings and debris.

Abdul Majeed, a 34-year-old Syrian refugee who now calls Charlotte his home, said that Aleppo is not in a good place.

Majeed said, “Everything is bad. Everything is bad, so the experience has been very bad in the last five years.”

Majeed saw firsthand the two parties, the government regime and ISIS, come against one another at the beginning of the war in 2011. 10 months later Majeed and his pregnant wife, Latifa, 23, were leaving his family behind to escape to Jordan for safety.

Jordan left little to the imagination. It was a safe place for his children, but not a good place for him in terms of work. Majeed wanted more for his family and most importantly, he wanted more for his children.

Majeed said, “I don’t want to feel like I’m unable or disabled to provide my kids what they ask me for. I don’t want to see my kids suffering for food or for anything in front of me and I can’t do anything. So I tried to change my life to come to a better life, better country, better rules, better education for my kids.”

It was about six years before Majeed was able to come to the United States with his three children, who are 5-years-old, 4-years-old and 5-months-old.

Through the help of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency, Majeed and his wife are trying to create a better life for their children. Despite the future that lies ahead, they are still connected to the past they left behind.

Majeed’s family, which includes his father, mother, three sisters and three brothers, are still in Syria. His family lives on the safe side of Aleppo, but being safe does not mean they have their freedom.

Abu Mahmoud, an interpreter and volunteer at the agency, said, “In Syria we used to have a joke. ‘You can’t open your mouth unless you are at the dentist.’ That’s kind of like you are losing your freedom.”

Although Majeed had to leave his family behind, there are other refugees who are constantly reminded of their past.

Mahmoud has met with other refugees from Syria who have physical ailments, such as losing their legs because of the torture they endured, and mental ailments, such as experiencing night terrors with the belief that there are dead bodies underneath the bed.

While there are those who still suffer, there are many who are ready to take what they have learned from their past and to move forward. For Majeed, he has three points from his journey from Aleppo to Charlotte that he is going to take with him.

Majeed said, “Something about my personal life, I’ll try whatever I learn from the past (to change the) experience for me: the mistake, just to throw it away and the good just to build it. Second one is related to this country and to the people who have helped: I will try to help back if I can. Third point is for this country and the safety to be here: I will try to teach the people to be safe in this country and to save this country. We work in both ways. This country saved me, I will try to keep this country safe.”

After 9/11, the crisis in Syria, and the president-elect’s words on the matter, people are getting a certain idea about people from the Middle East that is not in the best light. However, Mahmoud would like to change the perception back to how it once was, before the war erupted.

He said, “A lot of people, they get a bad idea of middle east but I can’t say that they are wrong or that they are right because a lot of people don’t have education about them. The regime is bad, but the people are soft, very, very soft and very helpful and very kind.”