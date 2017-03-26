Students awarded for research on perceptions of police, stereotyping and more

Several Winthrop students brought home awards for their psychology research after the Southeastern Psychological Association Meeting held March 8 in Atlanta, GA. Around 2,000 people attended the conference.

Savannah Pewett won the “Psi Chi Regional Research Award” for her research on “Caucasian and African-American Adults’ Perceptions of Police in St. Croix and the U.S. Mainland.”

She began this research over a year ago when the Black Lives Matter Movement was gaining attention. She noticed her friends and family taking different positions on the issue, and the polarization on the topic intrigued her.

“It is important to research social issues, like police perceptions, because we need to see how people view the world,” Pewett said. “We cannot change the world unless we take a minute to look through their lenses.”

Dr. Merry Sleigh is a professor in the Department of Psychology at Winthrop. She assisted many students in their research by providing mentorship as they developed their methodology and gathered and analyzed their data.

“Savannah is one of the only researchers to have conducted cross-cultural research between St. Croix and the U.S. Mainland,” Sleigh said. “She compared these two cultures, as well as racial groups, on their perceptions of police officers. This is a timely topic and provides a unique contribution because of the lack of previous research examining these two cultures in conjunction.”

Pewett contacted the police department and a Caribbean foundation to gain statistics about St. Croix and distributed a survey in the Rock Hill, Charlotte and Caribbean areas. She was surprised to find that her data did not support her hypothesis that the U.S Mainland participants would have more negative perceptions toward police.

“What makes it even more interesting, in my opinion, is that even though U.S participants saw the police more positively, they were more likely to say that they have been a victim of police injustices, or that they have witnessed someone be a victim of police brutality,” Pewett said. “It may come down to how different cultures perceive authority.”

Claudia Salazar won the “CEPO Student Research Award: First Place in Minority Issues” for her research on “Adults’ Emotional and Cognitive Reactions to Self-Reported Stereotyping Experiences.”

“Claudia has contributed to our discipline by expanding on a very recent line of research that argues that it is possible to experience positive outcomes following a situation of being stereotyped,” Sleigh said.

Salazar examined perceptions of stereotyping situations with negative outcomes and those with positive outcomes. The outcomes depended on factors including how many people were present and the reason for being stereotyped.

“People reported unique emotional responses to positive, versus negative, outcome stereotyping situations, but the intensity of the emotions immediately following the event did not differ,” Sleigh said.

According to Sleigh, Salazar’s research adds to the understanding of the many variables that explain how people respond to being stereotyped.

“It is important to me because inequality is very prevalent in the world, and by conducting research on it in an unbiased way, it can help educate people to recognize their own biases and control it,” Salazar said.

Salazar and Pewett are in the process of publishing their research. Their manuscripts were accepted by the Journal of Psychological Inquiry, and their work will be in print this year.

Olivia Costello and Leah Young won the “Psi Chi Regional Research Award” for their research in “Perceptions of Aggression in Male and Female Athletes and Non-Athletes.”

According to Sleigh, Costello and Young built on research comparing athletes to non-athletes and analyzing gender difference. They found that, despite changes in societal gender roles, gender differences among athletes have remained consistent.

“Among non-athletes, men were more aggressive on all variables measured; however, among athletes, men and women showed more similarities in levels of aggression,” Sleigh said. “Female athletes may be reinforced for higher levels of aggression given the competitive nature of their sports participation. Despite this, female athletes reported viewing aggression as less appropriate than did male athletes.”

Anne Maghaskian and Alyssa Nelson won the “CEPO Undergraduate Research Award: Third Place” for their research on “Sports Engagement in Childhood and Adolescence Promotes Resilience in Emerging Adults.”

“These students conceptualized very creative projects,” Sleigh said. “They conducted their studies in a professional and ethical manner. They communicated the information well and made a conscious effort to interpret the data in an unbiased manner.”