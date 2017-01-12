Student speaks out after Winthrop drops charges against her

Charges against one Winthrop student for a display outside Tillman Hall in November have been dropped after the incident raised questions about students’ First Amendment rights.

Back in November, a display outside of Tillman Hall fired off discussions around Winthrop’s campus. The artwork contained several black stockings filled with dirt hanging from trees and a sign that read “Tillman’s Legacy.”

The display was discovered the next day, and many people felt unclear about what the message was supposed to be.

Samantha Valdez, senior art and design major and spokesperson of the unrecognized group that placed the display, the Association of Artists for Change, said that the timing of the display was deliberate.

“When you feel that your agency is being threatened and you feel that you have no sense of autonomy, that your survival is really being at stake it kind of changes the way that you process certain images,” Valdez said.

After the incident, Artists for Change released a statement saying that they were responsible for the display and that it was meant to create outrage towards the name of Tillman Hall by depicting the lynchings that Benjamin Tillman committed while he was in office.

“The most important thing that we were trying to address is the overall name of the building and create conversation against these oppressive institutional legislation, such as the inability to change the name because of the law set in place within South Carolina,” Valdez said. “There are a lot of laws that kind of have a legacy of white supremacy in our legislation, and I think that this is one of them. I think those laws need to be addressed on a national scale… so we just wanted to create a national platform to discuss the antiquated laws that make it really hard to progress into a new era, a new south.”

After the display was discovered, President Daniel Mahony sent out an email to the student body stating that this act would be investigated further.

Mahony’s statement proved not just to be a threat because on Nov. 21 Valdez received a letter from Anthony Davis, Assistant Dean of Students and the Director of Conduct, stating that her actions could potentially cause her to be suspended or even expelled, and it stated that she would have a pre-hearing with Davis on Dec. 9.

In the letter, Davis claims that Valdez was being accused of violating three of Winthrop’s codes of conduct: item A, disruption of classes, item E, disorderly conduct,and item Z, violation of the university’s fundraising, solicitation, canvassing, assembly, and posting policies

“The display your group created was in an area not designated for public display. In addition, the flyer you posted was not posted on an open access bulletin board, nor cleared through the University. By not following proper procedures for public displays, your actions unnecessarily disturbed numerous individual students and groups. Also the area, time, or manner in which your display occurred was unreasonable,” Davis wrote.

Valdez said that she was aware of the risks and that the senior members of the Association of Artists for Change had made her aware of the organizations in which she could turn to if the school came after her for the display. Despite knowing the risks, Valdez said she still did not hesitate to participate.

“Standing in solidarity means that you are willing to lay your life down. There are protesters in standing rock who have lost an arm or have been hosed down with below freezing water so I feel like me getting expelled is such a small consequence compared to things that other people are doing. People are putting themselves in harm’s way constantly. And for me to just risk my education, that’s such a privilege if that is the only thing I am risking to bring about justice to raise awareness,” Valdez said.

However, after receiving Davis’ letter, Valdez alerted an organization called the National Coalition Against Censorship about her situation.

NCAC is a nonprofit organization that makes it a priority to protect citizen’s first amendment rights.

After being made aware of the situation, NCAC joined with the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that specializes in protecting student’s first amendment rights- to run a publicity campaign in an attempt to get Valdez’s charges dropped.

This campaign included writing a letter to President Mahony, explaining why charging Valdez would be unconstitutional.

The letter stated that the art itself was not disorderly, nor did it cause any distractions, that instead it was the perceived negative reactions that caused distractions so punishing Valdez for the reactions that people had would violate her first amendment right. And as for item Z, Valdez it was pointed out that suspension or expulsion was a disproportionate punishment to the crime.

“If any disruptions truly did occur on Winthrop’s campus in reaction to the Tillman Hall art installation, Winthrop will set a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent by punishing the expression that inspired it,” the letter said.

Sarah McLaughlin, program officer of FIRE, worked directly with Valdez’s case and stated that the organization thought that it was important to take on Valdez’s case to not only protect her, but to make other students aware of their first amendment rights and assure them that it is okay to put a message out to the world, even if it may be considered controversial.

“The charges against Valdez were especially outrageous because they—and President Daniel Mahoney’s Nov. 14 email to students about the installation—suggested that the artistic depiction of crimes like lynching should be taken as a threat to engage in that kind of misconduct.It’s important that students know they can express themselves in even controversial ways. Sometimes confronting people with unsettling images is the most effective way to convey a message,” McLaughlin said.

The hearing resulted in dropped charges for Valdez, and there is a plan for her to conduct a panel about the name of Tillman Hall and other concerns regarding inclusivity on campus.

“We were pleased that Winthrop reached the correct conclusion and dropped the baseless “disruption” and “disorderly conduct” charges as we recommended in our Dec. 8 letter. Had Winthrop failed to drop these charges, it would signal to all Winthrop students that they could face punishment or censorship purely on the basis that others perceived their speech to be offensive or hurtful,” McLaughlin said.

Valdez said that she was also pleased with the results, and feels that Winthrop can learn from this experience.

“I think that we need to understand how art is supposed to do what it did, which is create this big splash and create this conversation from images… So these images that create a reaction are very strong and they tend to make a changed. The images that were at Tillman really had a dialogue and people reacted so strongly towards it and I think that at the end of the day that piece really had a lot of people talking and was really able to create a dialogue on who that was, and that this is our legacy… And we need to figure out what to do with this inheritance abuse at the end of the day we really need to have really strong conversations about the fact that the most of the school was constructed under prison labor and what does that say, how do we educate ourselves from the negative connections that we have in our past to the school because we have to use those for positives because we can’t hide the things that happen in the past because that’s only going to allow that to repeat itself,” Valdez said.

Valdez works for a multiple non profit organizations in Charlotte and plans to continue to push for social change, including on Winthrop’s campus and towards the movement at Tillman.

McLaughlin encourages students to continue to speak their mind and be aware of their abilities to do so.

“Students need to learn their rights. Had Valdez not recognized that her rights were being violated and fought back, she could still be facing unjust punishment today. Second, students should be diligent in documenting what has happened. If they’re threatened with punishment or censorship, they should get it in writing. And, of course, they should reach out to FIRE—protecting students from censorship is what we do,” said McLaughlin.

Ultimately, Valdez said that the reason they decided to do the display was because of the lack of response from the earlier Occupy Tillman protest.

“I was originally involved with some of the earlier protests in October here and it just felt like the school didn’t really care about what we had to say, made a lot of empty promises, and they never really addressed the issues to the degree that I thought they should, especially since it was such an important matter,” Valdez said.

