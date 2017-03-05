SEAC combats plastic waste

By Sydney Amodio

When he was younger, Winthrop junior Connor Amick helped at a turtle rescue in Charleston where he witnessed a turtle that had ingested a few plastic bags.

“The bags were in its stomach for so long it was too weak to eat on its own. They had to end up putting the turtle down,” Amick said.

Marine plastic pollution has killed at least 267 species worldwide, according to Clean Water Action. This includes 86 percent of sea turtle species, 44 percent of seabird species and 43 percent of all marine mammal species. Plastic pollution in the ocean causes fatalities resulting from ingestion, starvation, suffocation, infection, drowning and entanglement.

Winthrop’s Student Environmental Action Coalition cites these extreme consequences of plastic pollution as their reason for hosting their plastic bag and battery drive at Winthrop.

On Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, SEAC set up a table during common time on scholar’s walk. Students came by to drop off dead batteries and plastic bags they had been accumulating. In return, SEAC gave them reusable tote bags to use when shopping. Afterwards, SEAC recycled all of these items. The goal of this event was to promote recycling and environmental awareness.

Clara Kress is currently co-president of SEAC. She has led this event over the past two years and has collected over a hundred plastic bags. According to Kress, the drive is a free and easy way to make a big difference.

“Everyone goes shopping and they get plastic bags, and you end up getting things double-bagged, and you just get bags for everything. You buy a card at Walgreens, and they give it to you in a bag. Everyone just has hundreds of these in their pantries and closets,” Kress said. “We say we’ll reuse it, and we do for trash bags and things, but then it accumulates way more than we could ever use.”

Freshman Theo Kahler heard about the event on the daily student announcements. He brought two bags stuffed with a dozen plastic bags he had been saving since the beginning of the year. While growing up, Kahler’s family saved the plastic bags they received after grocery shopping. Now he makes a habit of storing them in his closet.

“It doesn’t really take much. It’s not that hard. All you have to do is find a place to put them. I think the benefits definitely outweigh the time it takes to do it,” Kahler said.

Connor Amick, who has seen the impacts of plastic on wildlife first-hand, has been an active member of SEAC for the past couple semesters. His personal experiences have urged his environmental passions.

“These plastic bags usually go into the ocean, and animals eat them. They basically start decomposing in the ocean, and it poisons animals. It kills animals,” Amick said. “If anybody’s ever seen that, it’s really depressing to see.”

According to the Clean Water Action, 80 percent of marine debris come from trash and debris in urban runoff. Trash reaches the ocean from these land-based sources in a number of ways, including trash blown out of garbage containers, trucks and landfills.

The overall quantity of marine debris is increasing across the world. Algalita Marine Research foundation discovered that plastic pieces outnumbered plankton on the ocean surface six to one. They also found that between 1997 and 2007, plastic debris in the Central Pacific Gyre increased five-fold.

Amick believes that the Winthrop community can do something to change this by reducing its waste through events such as the plastic bag and battery drive. Amick plans to take over SEAC next year and to continue the drive as a traditional event.

Amick said, “My goal is hopefully to set SEAC up to spearhead a campaign to make Winthrop a waste-free campus and hopefully be minimal plastic on