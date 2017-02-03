Research at WU

Undergraduate research is an opportunity for hardworking, dedicated students to work with an experienced faculty member and solve scientific inquiries with the use of scientific methods. Winthrop provides undergraduate research to any undergraduate that is willing to dedicate their time and intellectual powers.

With the hands on experience, a student increases their chances of being successful throughout their academic career when they participate in undergraduate research. This holds true because they are prepared for the real world demands of graduate level research.

Maryssa Shanteau-Jackson participated in undergraduate research this past summer and said that she enjoyed her work very much.

“It gives undergraduate students the ability to see if where they’re is where they want to be as far as getting a career in their degree,” Shanteau-Jackson said.

The Undergraduate Research Office at Winthrop is located at 222 Dinkins Hall. The main research programs that Winthrop provides includes McNair Scholars, SURE and WISE. In completion of the research, students may receive awards like individual disciplinary research awards, the Inez Bell Caskey Student Scholar Awards, and The Janice Chastain Houk Award for Undergraduate Research.

Inez Bell Caskey Student Scholar Award winners from the 2015- 2016 include Eliza Wilcox (Humanities and Arts), Emily Hokett (Social Sciences) and Olivia Manley (Science and Mathematics).

The Undergraduate Research Office composes and publishes an abstract book every year to commemorate the work of all undergraduates who participate in any research opportunities.

Every copy produced remains within their archives, which is available to the public.

Students who undergo research have the opportunity to present their findings at SOURCE.

This annual presentation occurs in the spring and is an on-campus event. This year the event is on April 21, 2017.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in Undergraduate Research, contact Robin Lammi through email or go to the Undergraduate Research Office.

The Undergraduate Research Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.