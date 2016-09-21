Protests arise in Charlotte over fatal shooting

Hundreds of people gathered on W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte to protest a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in the University City area Tuesday evening.

The man shot at the Village at College Downs complex on Old Concord Road was identified as 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott. Police were reportedly at the apartment complex searching for an individual with an outstanding warrant.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters that Scott was not the man police were searching for to serve the warrant.

Police stated that they saw Scott leave from his car holding a gun at the complex. Scott reportedly returned to his car only to remerge from his car as officers approached. In an official statement, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that Scott was shot by an officer because he possessed a firearm as he exited his car a second time, posing “an imminent deadly threat to the officers.”

People identifying themselves as family members of Scott’s said that he did not have a firearm present at the time of the shooting. They said that Scott was holding a book while waiting to pick up his child from a school bus.

Protests began the same night, soon following the shooting and continued on early Wednesday morning. Around midnight, helicopters could be seen flying over the area and tear gas filled the area around the protests.

Police were seen marching towards protesters on a bridge above W.T. Harris Boulevard, spraying tear gas and launching flash-bang grenades in attempt to push protesters back.

People, including students from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Winthrop University, were seen walking along the edge of the road to find the center of the protests around midnight.

Cars raced past bystanders on W.T. Harris Boulevard until around 12:20 a.m. when it appeared that police had blocked off the road.

Around 12:30 a.m. protestors could be heard yelling “hands up, don’t shoot” while facing police officers in riot gear. Damaged police cars could be seen behind the police officers.

Maya Gonzalez, a participant in the protests, said she feels that American police officers should be better trained.

“It seems like it’s open season on black people,” Gonzalez said. “I think with CMPD, they need better training. Cops everywhere, I think need better training so they know how to handle certain situations. If you look at other countries… their cops are trained to handle situations like this way better than the United States.”

CMPD’s official twitter account tweeted at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday morning that 12 officers had been already injured during the protests, with one officer having been hit in the face with a rock.

The protests appear to be continuing on Interstate 85 into the early hours of Wednesday with no signs of a stopping point.

Comments

comments