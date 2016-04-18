Professor leaves Winthrop for missionary work

This article was written by Clayton Boone / Special to the Johnsonian.

As a teenager riding in a tour bus in Russia with her youth group, Melanie Powley knew she wanted to become a full time missionary.

Powley, senior instructor of Family and Consumer Sciences at Winthrop University, recently announced that her and her family were moving to Montemorelos, Mexico to become missionaries in 2017.

Throughout Powley’s life, she has been able to travel around the world with mission teams and developed a passion for serving others.

“I had the opportunity to go on mission trips since I was a teenager,” Powley said.

With support from her church, Powley went to Russia while in high school. Before studying at Winthrop, Powley joined a missions’ team and traveled to Portugal and throughout the United States.

Powley received her bachelor’s degree in FACS and her master’s degree in education from Winthrop.

Before returning back to her alma mater to teach, she taught FACS at Northwestern High School and South Pointe High School.

While teaching and starting a family were top priorities for Powley, the idea of becoming a missionary was always in the back of her mind.

“I felt like I was spinning my wheels not just with work but with life in general,” Powley said. “I wanted something different, something more.”

After reading “Radical” by David Platt, Powley was inspired to make her mission field in her neighborhood. She and her family opened her home and provided food for children who stayed in the neighborhood.

Her family would also provide meals for the elderly in their neighborhood.

After a few years of serving her community, her husband Dave approached her with the idea of mission work in Mexico. Her desire for missions had been answered.

Through prayers and research, Powley and her family paired with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism and began to understand the steps to becoming a missionary. Before moving to Mexico, Powley and her family will study Spanish at a language school in Costa Rica.

“We get to pair with a missionary who is currently serving in Costa Rica and work with them everyday in their ministry,” Powley said. “It is full immersion.”

Throughout her eight years as an instructor, Powley has made many memories. When asked her favorite memory of Winthrop, she was able to distinguish one particular experience.

“The very first graduation I attended as a faculty member,” Powley said. “I love seeing my students graduate and I like hearing what they are doing with employment.”

The news of Powley’s departure from Winthrop brought many emotions to faculty and students.

“I was happy and sad,” said Helyne Frederick, program director of FACS at Winthrop University. “I know she is going to do something wonderful but the selfish part of me wishes she can be here at Winthrop to provide guidance for our program.”

Students were thankful to have the opportunity to have Powley as guidance through their Winthrop experience.

“I have enjoyed the way she teaches and the ability she has to reach all students at different levels,” said Tiffany Woodard, a senior FACS major specializing in adolescence studies. “I am going to miss the funny stories she tells in class to help remember content and the enthusiasm she brings to each class.”

Powley and her family have created a website so that friends, family and supporters can see where they are financially in their journey.

Just as she knew she wanted to be a missionary on that tour bus in Russia, Powley is ready to commit to her dreams and reach the world.

Comments

comments