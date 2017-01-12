President Mahony explains what’s next

President Mahony shared his current work with the Winthrop Plan, his thoughts on 2016 and a message to Winthrop.

Ever since you announced your five-year plan for Winthrop, what are your current focuses? What are some projects you are working on?

Daniel Mahony: It’s not just me working on it; it’s everybody. There’s been a lot of activity on each of the five goals in the 2025 Winthrop Plan. We’re working on new program development. We’re working on fundraising activities, doing all kinds of different things. It’s all related to those five goals.

Can you disclose those activities or programs you are planning?

Mahony: A lot of it is just outreach right now. Presenting the plan to people, talking about different ways we could use support to help implement the plan. We did a few, but it’s not at the stage yet where I can talk about what it is. There’s a couple we’ve had where we had meetings with some people and asks for support that fits nicely into the plan. We’ll see how they go.

What are some projects you having going on right now with the administration as a whole?

Mahony: A lot of my role is with fundraising and legislative relations. For example, we had to put together our proposal for what things we want supported from the state. We worked on that in the fall, and we will present it to the legislature in the spring.

In review, how has your one-plus year been as president? What were some challenges?

Mahony: Overall, we were able to do what I was hoping, which was work together and develop a plan. The more enjoyable part is actually implementing it. The first year is fun in some ways, but it is also challenging because it takes a while to develop a plan, with a lot of input. It’s a slow, methodical process. But once you get through it, then that will cycle out with establishing programs and meeting future goals. And that’s the more interesting part for me.

Some of the challenges are spending all that time listening, engaging and learning and making sure that you’re putting together a plan that makes sense for this institution. So I always say, the plan has to fit the place. And I think the Winthrop Plan very much fits Winthrop. But that takes a while.

Your first year has been much planning, building foundations and working on improvements for Winthrop. So, going into 2017 and the next academic year is more of the action?

Mahony: Yes, implementing the plan. The first year is also about building relationships. That’s important too when you get to the point of implementing plans. You build the relationships on campus to do the work that’s necessary here but also community relations and donor relations. We basically spent a lot of the time in the first year to establish future relationships.

Can you give some examples on how you build student relationships?

Mahony: Going into the cafeteria and eating regularly with students. Speaking to student groups. I do that on a pretty regular basis. Going out and meeting with students at their functions. Participating in different events they have, like kickoff events. If I can go, I try to go.

Do you have any comments about this semester’s events, such as the Charlotte protests, election results, Unity Wall and even the black dolls that hung outside of Tillman?

Mahony: With all the challenges and difficulties we faced in the last few months, what is it we can do that is productive and beneficial? I think the Unity Wall is a great example of that. I know they are working on a Unity Day possibly on Martin Luther King Day.

What is it that we can actually accomplish? We spend a lot of time and energy on things that won’t make a difference. Some of those things I think are really productive. So trying to identify things that are positive and can actually move us forward in a productive way. I think the students have identified a few of those. I think that’s great.

What are the biggest issues facing Winthrop as a whole?

Mahony: Not different than any institution is figuring out how to fund all the things we want to do. That’s the challenge for public higher education today; the resources are more limited than what they used to be. How do we find the resources while still providing the highest quality education we possibly can? So, that will continue to be a challenge.

We’re not going to get that support from the state again, so we have to find other creative ways. That’s why fundraising and “whatnot” is important.

I guess some people perceived 2016 as a rather turbulent year. There’s been a lot of events that sparked some feelings and some solutions. Do you have a support message for students going into the 2017 year?

Mahony: If they are feeling some of that angst, there are certainly people on campus that will support you. From what I’ve seen, the faculty and staff here are really willing to listen and be supportive, and I think that’s what makes Winthrop special – that kind of support.

A lot has happened in the past year; you’re right. What can I do? How can I get involved in a way that can lead to that productive change? And something that I can be proud of when I leave Winthrop, or later in my career? Looking for those places where I can have impact.

Comments

comments