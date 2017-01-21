Pink, black, and white: time to write

As the No. 1 online magazine for collegiate women, Her Campus has entered their second year as being an organization on Winthrop’s campus.

In 2015, Her Campus was brought to Winthrop by senior mass communication major, Catherine Lowe, and Winthrop graduate, Carolyn Rennix. According to Lowe, the two dreamed of starting this organization because they thought it would be beneﬁ cial to the Winthrop community.

After Rennix graduated in May 2016, Lowe sought out a new partner to help carry the weight of the Her Campus Winthrop team. Emily Murphy, a junior mass communication major, was selected to become the new editor-in-chief and co-campus correspondent.

“My responsibilities are the nearly same as Catherine’s,” Murphy said. She continued to say that she and Lowe both can be found “working with the girls, running the meetings, promoting the organization, giving article ideas, choosing people for the executive board and so on.”

Once Lowe graduates in May, she will be passing on her position of editor-in-chief to Murphy and from there, the organization will be searching for a replacement editor-in-chief.

“I have no doubt that Emily will do a wonderful job,” Lowe said. “She and I have built this chapter to where it is today and I know that she and the new editor will do an absolutely amazing job.”

Since the launch of Her Campus Winthrop, the chapter grew from 10 to 40 girls in the ﬁrst two semesters of being an organization. As of this semester, the organization just accepted 14 new members and now has a total of nearly sixty members.

With the rapid growth, the organization has been acknowledged as a “Pink Level Chapter” for the fall 2015, spring 2016 and the fall 2016 semesters. According to Lowe, this accolade is the highest level of recognition given by Her Campus Nationals.

As one of her last events as the president of Her Campus Winthrop, Lowe, Murphy and the Her Campus team will be hosting their ﬁrst fashion show.

“Our ﬁrst ever fashion show “Kiss on the Lips” will take place Feb. 9 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in McBryde Hall. It is $5 at the door and Page 6 Boutique will be providing the clothes,” Lowe said.

All of the proceeds from the “Kiss on the Lips” fashion show will be donated to the Dress for Success charity which is a non-proﬁt organization that provides women living in poverty with professional clothing to wear to job interviews and potential jobs.

To become a member of the organization, students must ﬁll out an application which consists of coming up with article ideas, a sample of writing, how many hours a week you would be willing to put into the organization and general information about how you heard about the organization.

The applications are released in the summer for the fall semester and in the winter for the spring semester.