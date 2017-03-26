Pat Kelsey reportedly no longer taking UMass job

Pay Kelsey may no longer be the former head coach of Winthrop men’s basketball team as ESPN’s Jeff Goodman tweeted Thursday that Kelsey will no longer take the coaching job at the University of Massachusetts.

Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey has had a change of heart and will not take the UMass job, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 23, 2017

This news comes two days after the University of Massachusetts announced they were hiring Kelsey to take over Derek Kellogg’s job as head of the men’s basketball team and minutes before Kelsey was set to have a press conference at UMass announcing his new job.

Kelsey has removed UMass photos from his Twitter profile, while the official UMass Twitter profile still has Kelsey’s photo in their header.

Goodman tweeted that a source close to him said that Kelsey “just didn’t feel like it was the right place for him.”

Sports Illustrated writer Pete Thamel tweeted that Kelsey will return to Winthrop, but Kelsey has yet to announce what his next plans are.

Source told me Pat Kelsey "realized UMass wasn't the place for him" and pulled out of the job. Plans to head back to Winthrop. — Pete Thamel (@SIPeteThamel) March 23, 2017

UPDATE at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday

Pat Kelsey will stay on as head coach for Winthrop men’s basketball team.

“UMass is an amazing program with a winning tradition and a bright future that any coach would be proud to be a part of,” Kelsey said. “But after further reflection, I have decided to remain at Winthrop. I realized that at this point in my career Winthrop and Rock Hill is the best place for my family and me. I look forward to being back at the Coliseum and leading my team as we look to win another Big South championship.”

Kelsey reportedly backed out of the job at UMass minutes before they were set to announce him as the new head coach. It had also been less than a week since Kelsey took Winthrop to their first NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2010.

“Over the past five years Pat Kelsey has had an incredibly positive impact on Winthrop and our Athletic Department,” said Director of Athletics Ken Halpin. “His leadership of the young men on his teams both on and off the court has been commendable and we all look forward to continued success for Pat and Winthrop men’s basketball.”