Pat Kelsey headed to University of Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts has officially announced the hiring of Winthrop’s head coach Pat Kelsey to be their new men’s basketball head coach. The Minutemen fired former head coach Derek Kellogg who spent nine seasons leading the team to the second round of the NCAA tournament in year six.

Before being the head coach of the Eagles, Kelsey played at Xavier University and was an assistant coach under Skip Prosser at Xavier and Wake Forest. The pot has been stirring ever since Kelsey won his first Big South Conference tournament in March and took the Eagles to their first NCAA appearance since 2010.

Kelsey has had the college basketball world’s eyes on him since the Big South victory over Campbell. In his five years as head coach, Kelsey improved Winthrop’s record each season. Going from 14-17 in his first season to 20-13 in his second and now a record of 26-7 this year giving him the third most wins in a season in the school’s history.

Overall, Kelsey is leaving Winthrop after going to four Big South Conference championship games in a row and winning back to back Big South regular season titles. Adding to his accomplishments, he went 102-59 with a winning percentage of .634 at Winthrop.

“University of Massachusetts is a national college basketball brand with a proud, powerful tradition. As a player in the A-10, I saw first hand what the potential is there. I look forward to the challenge of making University of Massachusetts a major factor on the national level once again,” Kelsey said.

On March 10, University of Massachusetts Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a conference call that the head coaching position would pay between $800,000-900,000 per year with more incentives for his success.

“Pat has been an important piece of some highly-successful programs throughout his career, including the last five years leading the basketball program at Winthrop University. Coach Kelsey has a detailed plan for every phase of our program and a passionate work ethic providing fuel to reach our goals of building a championship-caliber program,” Bamford said.

Winthrop has now let go the second most successful coach in school history, after Gregg Marshall who is the now head coach of Wichita State. As Winthrop is just a stop in a coach’s career, the Eagles will be searching for a new head coach that can lead Winthrop to back to back NCAA tournament appearances.