Not moving to Canada

A burnt Cheeto of a man who ran on a racist, xenophobic, islamophobic, ableist and sexist platform has won the popular presidential election. We treated him like an offensive joke who could not possibly win the popular vote. And he didn’t. Hillary did that. Trump just won more electoral votes. This is frustrating and heartening at the same time.

But where are the words when memes are posted and everyone has already argued all the sides? As someone who truly supported only Bernie Sanders, considered voting for Gary Johnson or Jill Stein, and voted for Hillary Clinton as the only viable option, I can see the complexity. I understand that no one is automatically good or evil because they voted for Trump, Clinton, Johnson, Stein, or McMullin. A lot of my conservative, rural family voted for McMullin or Trump, while most of my Winthrop friends voted for Clinton or Johnson. I accept human complexity, the myriad reasons one has for voting for one candidate over another. I don’t think blame, hatred, or violence is the answer.

However, as a white, lower class, agnostic, Queer woman who stands for nothing but love and social justice, I also see how incomprehensible it is that so many Americans voted for Trump. No, it wasn’t just uneducated white men, and I know there were economic reasons involved. But it shocked me that 53 percent of white women voted for Trump despite his blatant objectification and disrespect for women throughout the years (not to mention the sexual assault case brought against him). How do people support their own degradation?

I cannot speak for people of color, immigrants, or Muslims in America, though I feel they have a lot more to fear than I do in the coming years. Every violent, discriminatory or ignorant belief that Americans hold against them has now been validated in America’s highest elected leader.

People say we are overreacting, that we should “stop whining” and accept Trump as our President. I don’t know. All I know is that I am President of GLoBAL, Winthrop’s LGBTQ organization, and I sat in our meeting last week listening to valid fears, real struggles, and beautiful wisdom pour out of my rainbow minority community.

If Trump had lost, there would have been riots maybe. Perhaps there would have been protests just like there are now. But Clinton lost, and eight Transgender people committed suicide. The KKK marched freely in North Carolina. A gay man was attacked. Racist graffiti was scrawled on buildings and in schools. Suicide hotlines were busier than ever.

All the pent-up hate is out in the open now. It was still there before, but people are afraid now because discrimination has been encouraged and championed. We wonder if hate crimes will rise. We cannot know what Trump will do in his term as President or what Pence could bring to this equation. We do not know what dangerous bills or laws could be passed, especially with the Republican majority in the House and Senate. We hope that Trump will be surprise us all and do a good job.

We thought Clinton would win, that she could champion human rights and lead the way for the country. But it turns out that we are left to lead the way, and we hope we’re brave and bright enough to do it. I wonder if Trump’s win has inspired something great after all.

In that GLoBAL meeting last week, we talked of our fears outside of this liberal bubble at Winthrop and after we graduate. We also talked about hope, because we are not going to sit around while violence is perpetuated and rights are taken away. People rail against millennials, but our generation feels every speck of fear and uncertainty, every ounce of hope and compassion. We care, and we are ready to work for real change.

We at Winthrop are studying to be teachers, counselors, lawyers, activists, social workers, writers and journalists in America. We are not moving to Canada.

We are going to vote in midterm and local elections, knowing that those are perhaps more important to our daily lives. We are going to show up and engage. We are going to further social justice, love and education in our individual communities. We are not going to let disillusionment with corrupt politics stop us. We hope to day-by-day create a more unified, kind, and inclusive America. Be prepared.

Comments

comments