“MLK Day at Winthrop is a day of reflection, service and fun, a day ‘on,’ not a day off ,” said Laura Foster, the Volunteer and Community Service Program director.

Over 300 students from Winthrop, York Technical College and Clinton College gathered to give back to the Rock Hill community during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Students provided over 600 hours of service at 11 locations, including the Warming Project, the Downtown Feeding Project and Boyd Hill Recreation Center.

Foster has helped coordinate the event since 2008. She said that the MLK Day of Service is a good opportunity for students to meet others while celebrating Dr. King’s legacy.

“Many students, after being a part of the service, come back the next year and take on a leadership position. They see the value in helping others and finding out about the community and how to become involved,” Foster said.

Serving U.S. military veterans became a new theme for service this year, alongside children, the elderly and food security, according to Foster.

“I like that Winthrop takes the time to create something like that. MLK Day is a big deal. A lot of people don’t realize that. They think that it’s another day off . I was expecting a lot of fun and a lot of volunteer opportunities to happen that day as well as in the future,” senior Celina-Maria Espinosa said.

Some students connected with Veterans at the American Legion, whether they were making spaghetti meals for them or watching videos and engaging them in conversation. Another group of students created a food pantry at the Veteran Administration’s Office.

The Sandwich Brigade at Urban Ministries, where students made 1,600 sandwiches to feed the homeless in Charlotte, and Community Garden are new additions to Winthrop’s MLK Day of Service. This event was also the first time in three years that Boyd Hill returned to the line-up.

Senior Nia Anthony volunteered with her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

“There’s nothing else I’d rather be doing on Martin Luther King’s birthday,” Anthony said. “What better way to experience MLK Day than do what he actually fought for.”