New semester, new plans

Written by Zuri Anderson

The Department of Residence Life announced Winthrop’s new meal plans to students on July 8 via email. The previous weekly meal plans (Ultimate, Gold, Silver, Eagle) with a set amount of Café Cash attached were replaced with “Block” and “All Access” meal plans meant to accommodate changing needs in the student body.

“We wanted to have plans that fit in with our students’ lifestyles,” Hannah Allison, the Marketing Coordinator for the Office of Dining Services said about the reason for the change.

“We wanted to give students the opportunity to make their own decisions regarding when, where and how they were going to use their meal plans to best fit around their busy workload and social calendars,” Allison said.

The “All Access” meal plans includes unlimited access to Thomson Cafeteria, 80 Eagle Meals (formerly known as Meal Equivalency), and Café Cash; the last bit depends on if you are getting normal All Access or Plus.

The Block meal plans, which comes as 100 or 200, sets a certain amount of meals and Café Cash for students to use as they see fit throughout the semester. Like All Access, the amount of Cafe Cash varies depending on which one you get.

However, Eagle Meals are included in the amount of meals provided in the plans. The All Access plans have increased in price compared the the previous weekly meals (from $1,590 to $1,665 or $1,740). The Block plans are closer to the previous pricing: the 100 is $1,620, and the 200 is $1,440.

“The new meal plans alleviate a lot of restrictions that were previously placed on our meal plans and offer a variety of very different plans that can fit into any students life,” Allison said.

One of the bigger changes to the meal plans was Meal Equivalency, which was only available during evening hours on Monday through Thursday.

Dining Services felt that it inhibited students’ convenience and social time with friends.

Eagle Meals keep the same concept, minus the time constraints, and are available for any meal period, and is now open to Einstein Brothers Bagels and Popeye’s. Signs will be available in the dining locations about their options for an eligible Eagle Meal, like previous semesters.

The Courtyard Plan, which was originally called Courtyard Flex, kept the same idea as well: students have a stated amount of Café Cash to use at Markley’s, Subway, Starbucks, Eagle Express, and as Meal Swipes for Thomson Cafe. While the price increased from $1,065 to $1,115, the change provides a little more money for students to use.

Allison also stated that the Block 100 plan (which includes 100 meals and $600 Café Cash) is particularly aimed for Courtyard residents, allowing them to have Café Cash but also use their Eagle Meals at Markley’s and other dining locations around campus.

Not only resident meal plans got a revamp, but commuter meal plans were also revised. The Commuter Block 25 and 50 changed its details, having a similar setup as the Block 100 and 200.

They have the same amount of meals (25 and 50 meals respectively), but the 50 has the same amount of Café Cash as the previous version did ($250), while the 25 has less ($320 vs. $150). The prices also increased from $320 and $630 to $365 and $660 respectively.

Cynthia Cassens, the Assistant Vice President for Student Life and Director of Residence Life, worked very closely with Dining Services to bring these plans into fruition.

“We are excited and looking forward to the start of the new Fall meal plans. Students will have more flexibility with their meal plans and more choices with Eagle Meals,” Cassens said.

“We wanted dining on campus to become a social activity that would help first year students create new friendships and engage with their peers over lunch or dinner. We wanted to give upperclassman a flexible meal plan option that allowed them to explore all the dining options on campus and make decisions that worked for the routines and lifestyle that they were creating for themselves,” Allison said.

While the Department of Residence Life are hopeful students will embrace the change, Samantha Murdaugh has different feelings about the All Access and Block 100.

“As an incoming second year resident, I was looking forward to an increase in Café Cash that I was denied during freshman year,” Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh said she is upset about the Block 100 being unavailable to freshmen and sophomore, despite having junior academic standing.

“I’m upset that something I was looking forward to has been taken and replaced with something I was hoping to decrease,” Murdaugh said.

Sophomore elementary education major Cali Lewis had a different view point.

“I like that there are more options for upperclassmen and opportunities for more Café Cash down the road,” Lewis said.

The process of bringing the plans into fruition began with surveys, open discussions with Office of Dining Services Advisory Board and many meetings with faculty, staff leaders, and student groups on campus.

Afterwards, they went through a process called MarketMATCH by Aramark, which involved studying campus layout, dining locations, assessment of current dining options, more student opinions and surveys, and interviews with student leaders and faculty; it began in October 2015 and finished in March 2016, determining that Winthrop needed to change their meal plans.

For approval, they worked closely with the Winthrop Leadership Team to ensure it was a good fit for the Winthrop community before having the prices approved by the Board of Trustees.

More details about the new meal plans are available at winthrop.campusdish.com. The Office of Dining Services stresses that the deadline to change your meal plan is Friday, August 26.

If you have questions or wish to change it, contact the Residence Life office located in the DiGiorgio Campus Center room 237 or call (803) 323-2223. If you are a Roddey resident or commuter, you can contact the Dining Services office, Thomson Hall room 112. To change your meal plan, you will need to do so in the office.

