New off-campus housing coming

By Tess Norman

An emerging development in the space known as Knowledge Park — which stretches from Winthrop University’s campus to the Old Town East residential development at Elizabeth Lane — will bring new opportunities for Winthrop students to the downtown Rock Hill area.

Named University Center, in the hopes of promoting more unity between the Rock Hill community and the Winthrop community, the complex occupying 23 acres is being built in the area formerly known as the Bleachery, an industrial site between White Street and the railroad tracks.

With plans for apartments, student housing (only if the number of students enrolled reaches 7,000), retail, office space, a hotel, an indoor sports facility and a parking garage, University Center has the potential to change the dynamic of Downtown Rock Hill

According to university policy, undergraduate students must live on campus for both their freshman and sophomore year, and although no exceptions are made for number of credits earned, students who are married, of non-traditional age, or commute from their family home within a 50-mile radius may choose to refrain from living on campus.

Like many students, senior Catherine Lowe said that she was excited to leave on-campus housing and reported that her off-campus house is neighbored by both Winthrop students and “Rock Hillians.”

Lowe said that it is “neat to branch out from the campus community,” and although she is graduating, she is excited to see further developments in housing, finding University Center to be “the best idea ever.”

Sophomore Elizabeth Davis said she is very excited to move off campus, citing parking and meal preparation as two reasons she looks forward to the flexibility provided by off-campus housing.

In addition to feeling that University Center will benefit Rock Hill revenue, Davis also said that the prospect of living there just “sounds cool,” although she is concerned about the financial side of living in such a new development.

Whether or not they are invested in the housing portion of the development, many students are excited for the new development and the opportunities it brings to the area.

Freshman Maggie Claytor may not share Davis and Lowe’s excitement for off-campus housing — she feels that living on campus is much more convenient and is not interested in leaving but she is also excited for University Center.

“I think it’ll improve my interaction [with the city],” Claytor said. “It will be a new place to explore, which we need in Rock Hill.”

Final approval for the project was received from Rock Hill’s City Council in May 2016.