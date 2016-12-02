March on Tillman’s lasting impact

During the past semester, many discussions and protests have been held concerning the name and legacy of Tillman Hall. The discussion continues as artwork depicting hanging black figures was placed outside of Tillman on Nov. 13 that was deemed insensitive to many.

Candace Livingston, the president of Winthrop’s chapter of the NAACP, claims that the march on Tillman did not achieve everything that she and the other organizations involved wanted.

“The occupation of Tillman did in fact bring massive amounts of awareness to the issue; however, we did not receive all of the results that we wanted,” Livingston said.

After the protest, the board of trustees of Winthrop put out a statement saying that they would not make a public opinion about changing the name of the administration building at the time.

The Heritage Act is the legislation needed to change the name of the hall without Winthrop losing state government funding.

The Winthrop College Democrats have been encouraging students to write letters to their state legislators. The Council of Student Leaders has plans to speak to our representatives at the state house when they visit for their annual trip this April.

“Something that we will probably bring up if the student body demands it and if that’s what needs to be brought up is most likely a discussion of the Heritage act and Tillman,” said Beth West, chair of the Council of Student Leaders.

CSL is also working on sending out a survey to students, faculty and staff asking whether they think changing the name of Tillman is something that should be pursued or not.

“With [the survey] we are trying to figure out if this is what the student body wants. If it is, then we need to write something down, get something concrete, and take it with us when we visit the state house in April. I know that on the university front there are things that they are working on with the heritage committee. I am not sure what is being released on their end. I think transparency is key, but I think that Winthrop as an institution isn’t always willing to do that for various reasons,” West said.

According to West, there has also been communication with other organizations and schools about changing the name. There has been communication with an organization at Clemson University who said they would support Winthrop.

“There has also been outreach to other campuses around the area as well, because what we are trying to do is get the biggest support network that we can so that we may lobby respectfully, but in large numbers, so at least attention is given to the subject,” West said.

Although the talk of changing the name of Tillman has been most prominent in conversation, the student body is working on several other diversity initiatives as well.

CSL has paired with other organizations to put on events that promote unity and diversity, and the survey that they are planning to send out will also touch base on diversity initiatives.

At the sit in, many of these initiatives were discussed, and one thing that was brought up was the piece of artwork that was placed in the entrance of Tillman. The sculpture entitled “Low Tides” was crafted by Babette Wainwright. The piece is meant to promote the empowerment of Haitian refugees, however, students felt that being placed in a building named after a white supremacist was counterintuitive and, therefore, wanted it moved. Provost Debra Boyd had talked with the students about this art at the sit in and eventually came to the decision with the help of the students to move the art.

“It was removed and we have determined a new location. We did this in conversation with the artist because when the decision was made to move it at the sit in conversation, we wanted to make sure that we consulted with the artist to make sure that she understood why it was being moved and then get her input on where it might be and what needs to be said about it. I think that’s critically important because moving that art was not an act of censorship, and that’s why we consulted with the artist because we wanted to make sure that she understood that,” Boyd said.

The sculpture will be placed in Dacus Library in a spot that is visible from the outside with new signs that explain the artwork and give a quote from Wainright that she feels is necessary to explain her artwork.

Another major mission meant to create more unity on campus is the Unity Wall, which is to be projected on the wall of the building next to the amphitheater.

“The purpose behind the unity wall is to create a unified campus, to create unity among diversity. We are a diverse group of students at this school, but we’re not unified, and this is one step towards that as well as towards Dr. Mahony’s strategic plan,” said Antonio Martin, the student engagement liaison of the unity wall.

There has been progress with the creation of this wall; however, it is still in its planning stages.

“They are still working out the funding piece of it because it is going to be a bit pricey, and I know they were speaking with the Dean of the arts and things like that to figure out the logistics of it. I think it’s past the planning stages but still in the logistical planning,” West said.

According to Livingston, they are still working on funding for the wall and are planning to start fundraising as the next step.

“There has been a bit of progress on the unity wall, as we have met with Tom Stanley, the chair of the department of Fine Arts at Winthrop. It was a very successful meeting, and we now are in the process of getting the design made. The next steps will be fundraising and/or receiving donations from alumni as well as organizations on campus,” Livingston said.

