Making herstory

The month of March marks celebration of women’s accomplishments.

Historically speaking, women’s accomplishments have been overshadowed or belittled by those of men. To honor the feats women have made in history, there is the celebration of “Women’s History Month” in March.

In the United States, this celebration was born from the “Women’s History Week” that was held in 1978 in Sonoma, California in order to shed a light on the contributions of women in aspects such as culture and history.

The week was planned around “International Women’s Day,” which is observed on March 8. In 1979, a fifteen day conference about women’s history was held at Sarah Lawrence College, which was inspired by the first with Women’s History Week. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed “Women’s History Week” into law.

His proclamation stated that the contributions of women had often been unnoticed, but that it was finally time to recognize all that women had done for the country ever since it’s founding. Throughout the 1980s, “Women’s History Week” gained more traction as more and more institutions across the country began observing it. Eventually in 1987, Congress designated the month of March as “Women’s History Month” and ever since then, each president has continued to issue statements about it.

As a result of the renewed interest in women’s history, several states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Alaska, New York and Oregon have worked to include more women’s history in their state curriculum in hopes of emphasizing the importance of the contributions of women. With the help of their governments, states have truly worked to make the celebration of women’s history much more prominent.

The pinnacle of the month is “International Women’s Day,” where millions of people all over the world hold events to honor women’s history. The first one took place in 1911 and has only continued to grow. Ever since 1975, the United Nations has sponsored it.

The theme for “International Women’s Day” this year is to “Be Bold for Change. Meaning, that women should strive to try and make the world a more inclusive place for women. It aims to combat bias, inequality and violence against women as well as fighting for the achievement, advancement and education of women.

“Women’s History Month” serves as a reminder of all that women have done to enrich every aspect of our lives, from literature to science and everything in between. We take this month to honor the women who have come before us and that inspire us each day.