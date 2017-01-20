Keeping the pounds off

After a month of holiday dinners ﬁ lled with loads of calories, many Winthrop students have committed to losing weight and developing a healthier lifestyle for their New Year’s resolution.

According to the Statistical Brain Research Institute, 21.4 percent of Americans who made New Year’s resolutions committed to weight loss, making it the top resolution. To achieve this goal many hit the gym or in our case the West Center.

“We have seen an increase in this past week,” said Nick Little, West Center Faculty Attendant. Unfortunately, most students will not stick to their commitment based on Institute statistics. “We have seen an increase so far, but usually we do in the ﬁ rst two months; however, by March we see a fall in attendance numbers,” said DeAnthony Logan, a West Center staﬀ member.

Statistically, the Institute found that 58.4 percent of American are still committed to their resolution a month into it, while that number decrease to 44.8 percent in six months.

However, for those students who have made weight loss their resolution, do not get discouraged. Here are a few tips to keep your New Year’s resolution.

Listen to your body

Many people tend to start with a hard workout that causes discomfort and leads to injuries. “The ﬁrst two months of the New Year is the heaviest injury months,” said Logan. “We had just had someone dislocate their shoulder yesterday.”

Injuries and discomfort can delay your progress and deter you from following through on your weight loss.

“Don’t rush it; nothing happens overnight,” said Rhamy Kamel, an exercise science major.

Stay consistent

Routine and repetition are the best ways to guarantee that you follow through on a commitment.

“Start small, but do it continuously,” said Tabytha Beu, a political science major. “This keeps injuries low and people in the gym.”

Seek out advice or a personal trainer

The West Center has personal trainers on staﬀ . To sign up for one, go to the front desk, inquire about getting a personal trainer, and they will get you set up for some sessions. Each hour-long session is 10 dollars, and the student must sign up for a minimum of four.

Create a healthy diet in addition to exercise routine

“Exercise is a great start to weight loss, but students will have even more success if they have a healthy diet to accompany it,” said Marsha Taylor, a registered dietitian.

“I am drinking only water now, cutting out processed food and cooking more this year,” said Beu.

Taylor recommends that those who are seeking to lose weight should decrease their soda and high-sugar food intake, add more fruits and vegetables and stay away from processed food.

Ultimately, for students who committed to weight loss for their New Year’s resolution, to lose weight you must make it fun. Here is to a great year of fun, happiness and weight loss!