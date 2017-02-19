Julie Hansard: entrepreneur and art student

Julie Hansard, freshman fine arts student, has been dedicated to making art since she was in the eighth grade. Her passion turned into a business when she began commissioning watercolor paintings three years ago.

After Hansard realized her interest and talent in creating art, she originally began selling jewelry but soon decided to start commissioning watercolors instead.

“I do commissions, so if people… see something that they like and they want something different, or say if their birthday is coming up, I do those paintings,” Hansard said.

After years of doing this type of work, Hansard decided to take it a step further and open her own Etsy shop. Etsy is a website in which artists from all over the world can sell their work. Etsy features mostly handmade or vintage items, but even goes as far as to sell original factory made items as well.

Creating an Etsy shop is something that anybody with something to sell can do, and Hansard says that it is not difficult to do.

“I have my own Etsy shop, and Etsy is actually really easy to set up. Basically I will do some paintings and upload them, and people will just buy the ones they want. And then I have to ship them out and everything,” Hansard said.

Hansard started originally selling her work through her Instagram account, and it has recently reverted back into another source of revenue for her since companies have been asking her to do brand influencing, a form of advertising for the company through her Instagram account. Hansard has recently been working with a bracelet company called Puravida as well as a shoe company called Bangs.

Hansard has been successful enough in her endeavors that this takes the place of what most college students would use as a job. While a job like this definitely seems preferable to a customer service job, Hansard said that this job still has its struggles.

“There is sometimes that it’s harder than others. I have kind of had to set aside time, because like other people have jobs outside of school, but since mine is all personal and directed by me I don’t have set times. So I’ve tried to do better about that this year by setting aside time, so that’s definitely helped just by prioritizing that way. Entrepreneur,” said Hansard.

Hansard is currently taking fine arts classes; however, she said that so far what she is learning does not affect her work very much.

“Right now the things I am doing in art aren’t really my style and isn’t really the stuff I sell,” Hansard said. “I mainly do watercolor on my own, and I haven’t done that in any of my classes. And then I’m not taking any marketing class, which would probably help me. At some point I hope to be able to take a business class or a marketing

class or something

like that because I

think it really would

help, or even something on public relations because that’s a really vital characteristic to have too.”

Despite the challenges, Hansard said that she loves the work that she does.

“I really like making connections with people, so it’s really fun getting to paint something for someone and seeing how excited they get, or when they give it to a friend and see how happy they get because it is something personal. Art can be such a personal gift. I like meeting new people. There are so many cool things out there, there’s lots of collaboration, so probably just working with people is my favorite part. Finishing a piece and being able to send it off is the best part,” said Hansard.

Hansard’s Etsy shop is Julie K. Hansard, and her instagram is @juliekhansard.