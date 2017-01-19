Inauguration rundown

Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Following American tradition, his inauguration day will consist of the president and vice president being sworn in, an inaugural speech, the departure of the former president, musical performances, and an inaugural ball.

Historically, presidential inauguration ceremonies have featured a plethora of revered musicians and occasionally poets or comedians. However, Trump has a much smaller list of people willing to perform for him. Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson, Elton John, Moby, George Lopez, the Dixie Chicks, The Beach Boys, and Ice T have all turned down invitations to

perform at the White House.

The scheduled performers are The Rockettes, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho who performed for both of Obama’s inaugurations.

Many people feel as though performers should not have turned down the opportunity to perform.

“I would have sucked it up and done it for the sake of my country, I think it is a bit overrated to turn it down. Even if you dislike the person, take a chance and make a statement,” said Catherine Kinder, a middle-level education major.

While performers are showing discontent with the inauguration, many political protests are planned for Jan. 20. Extra security precautions are being taken to counteract these protests that are meant to paralyze Washington.

The most famous of these protests will be occurring the day after the inauguration: The Women’s March on Washington. Women from all over the nation will be gathering in Washington D.C. to make their voices heard and protest many of the promises that Trump has made to defund Planned Parenthood.

Liv Paxton, freshman political science major, is unable to attend the march because she will be attending a track meet at Liberty University, so Paxton and her mother decided to instead show her support by wearing a planned parenthood t-shirt throughout the day at her meet.

“Planned Parenthood is under attack by many congresswomen and congressmen as well as Trump supporters and some of his advisors. I think wearing the Planned Parenthood shirt the day of the Women’s March on Washington will show my solidarity with the women participating. I plan on wearing the shirt before and after my races in a form of silent protest,” Paxton said. \

After the inauguration, Trump will be active in office and begin his 100-day plan. This plan includes three main focal points: protecting american workers, putting term limits on congress and restoring the rule of law. He also plans to impose ten laws that will repeal the Affordable Care Act and also begin constructing a wall on the Mexican-American border, funded by Mexico.