Head coach agreed to part

Taylor Simpson

The women’s head basketball coach Kevin Cook has mutually agreed to part ways with the team. This statement came out Friday, Feb. 24 when athletic director Ken Halpin announced the decision.

“I have enjoyed coaching many fine student athletes at Winthrop. I am proud of the success those student athletes achieved on and off the court. As I move forward to other opportunities, I will always pull for Eagle Athletics to succeed” Coach Cook said.

This comes after Coach Cook was suspended by the university on Jan. 25 right after the Eagles defeated Longwood 78-72 to end their 17 game losing streak and earned Winthrop their first conference victory.

When Cook was suspended the university said “Pursuant to the terms of his contract, Coach Kevin Cook has been suspended from his position as head women’s basketball coach due to a personnel matter. Lynette Woodard will serve as acting head coach during this time.”

Winthrop blamed Cook’s suspension on the terms of his contract, but there is still nothing that says he broke the agreement on his contract or he violated any Winthrop athletic rules. If there are no problems with his contract, why would the university blatantly write something that is not true to hide the fact that their team’s record has not been that good and Cook is dealing with his own personal problems?

Coach Cook has been at Winthrop since the 2012-13 season and he has led the Eagles to their first NCAA tournament appearance and coached the women’s to their first win in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Over the past one and a half season’s Coach Cook’s team has not lived up to the expectations they had when they won the Big South. Cook has had a record of 6-43 over that time period as injuries, players transferring and other issues have clearly diminished the Eagles.

With Coach Woodard at the helm the team has been winless as they are 0-9 since Cook’s departure.

Halpin indicated that Woodard will act as the interim head coach for the reminder of the season. After the season Halpin will evaluate the program and make a decision whether to keep the same coaching staff for next season or to find someone new to take over the job.

Halpin gave Coach Cook his best wishes by saying “I would like to thank Coach Cook for his years of service to our Women’s Basketball program and everyone at Winthrop University wishes him the best in his future endeavors on and off the court.”

The women will be in action on March 4, for senior night against Charleston Southern. The week after they will play in the Big South