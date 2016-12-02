Gone with the wind to Carnegie Hall

Winthrop’s college of visual and performing arts is made up of 22 instrumental ensembles and 5 voice ensembles. Out of the 27 ensembles, the Winthrop University wind symphony ensemble has been afforded the opportunity to debut for the first time ever at Carnegie Hall on March 28, 2017.

According to Winthrop’s website, the wind symphony was formed in 2005 and is comprised of wind and percussion players at Winthrop University. To become a member of the symphony, one must audition with the director and the applied teacher early in the school year.

Doug Presley, the assistant director of bands and associate professor of music education, said that the wind symphony was selected from several hundreds of university ensembles.

“Winthrop’s Wind Symphony was selected from hundreds of university ensembles to participate in the Sound of Music International Music Festival. The wind symphony will be the ‘Showcase Performance’ for the evening,” said Presley.

The symphony will be performing on the historic Ronald O. Perelman Stage in the Isaac Stern Auditorium where the New York symphony orchestra, Vienna Boys choir, George Gershwin and Wynton Marsalis have all performed.

The symphony will be traveling by bus to New York City and as they travel, they will be stopping to perform at two high schools, one located in North Carolina and another near Washington, D.C.

“These stops will bring attention to the Carnegie Hall concert and assist us in recruiting the finest high school musicians to study at Winthrop University,” Presley said.

The World Projects Corporation, the hosts for the event, have been soliciting and reviewing recordings of music groups throughout the entire country in search of a performance group that would be the “feature” group for their spring International Music Festival.

Presley said “by request, recordings of the Winthrop University wind symphony were submitted for review. The performance of the Winthrop students in these recordings led to our invitation to perform in Carnegie Hall as the feature performance group for the New York Sounds of Spring International Music Festival.”

Because performing at Carnegie Hall is a dream for many, Presley said that for Winthrop to be selected to perform at such a historic venue, it has given Winthrop an opportunity to leave a musical “footprint” that cannot be provided in Rock Hill.

For students that are seeking an opportunity to find a music school that will provide them with countless opportunities to perform at coveted venues, Presley said that “this performance provides music students with the assurance that Winthrop University is committed to the student experience, fosters an environment that generates high-level artistry and seeks opportunities to showcase that artistry.”

In simpler terms, performances such as this one shows current students and prospective students what Winthrop’s music department can do for their students in regards to their music careers.

This performance will be one for the books and will be as Presley said, a musical “footprint” that Winthrop University will leave in New York City.

“This rich, once in a lifetime learning experience will be shared with colleagues, students and family for years to come,” Presley said.

