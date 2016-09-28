Freshman Wins Big Man on Campus

Hawaiian leis, hula dancing gentlemen and one of the most anticipated events of the year took place on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Tillman Hall. The male beauty pageant and auction, Big Man on Campus, hosted by Delta Zeta sorority, brought an abundance of laughs, talent and awareness to Delta Zeta’s national philanthropy the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Beginning the evening with an opening number, the men quickly changed into their casual wear. Coach Kelsey, Master of Ceremonies, led each one of the men went out onto the stage and presented their casual wear. Following the casual wear, each member graced the stage during the preliminary talent competition round. All 17 contestants presented their talents to the audience of 331 people.

Preliminary talent winner Deven Ginyard, a freshman musical theatre major, won the talent competition by singing and playing the guitar to his rendition of “Mind Over Matter” by Young the Giant. Ginyard said that winning the talent competition “meant a lot to him” because that meant he “actually has a talent worth sharing.”

Following the talent portion of competition, each of the 17 contestants prepared for the formal wear and onstage question part of competition. Every contestant dressed in what they felt best represented them and what would be considered their best dress.

Oleg Bartles, a senior business major, wore an all silver tuxedo. Bartles said that he “likes being diﬀerent and wearing diﬀerent styles” and that is why he chose to represent himself during the formal wear competition as he did.

For his onstage question, Bartles was asked “if you were stranded on a deserted island and could only bring three things, what are they and why?” His answer was simple, “I would bring a boat, a girl and a dog.” Bartles gave no explanation as to why he chose this three items, but that did not interfere with him walking away with the title of formal wear winner.

Alexis Martin, Delta Zeta’s vice president of Philanthropy, said that all proceeds from the pageant would be donated to their philanthropy, the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which provides hearing aids for those who cannot aﬀord them.

To insure that their philanthropy would receive a sizeable donation, Delta Zeta hosted a live auction and auctioned oﬀ each of the gentlemen, and Coach Kelsey, to the audience. Each of the contestants gave a reason as to why they should be bought. Many oﬀered to take the buyer out on a date or, in some cases, to do chores for their buyer. Raising the most amount of money during this live auction was not a contestant, but in fact Winthrop’s own male basketball coach and the MC of the pageant, Coach Kelsey.

Starting bids for Coach Kelsey began at $25 and Kelsey was bought quickly for $250. However, as far as contestants that raised the most money during the auction portion, Nick DiCicco, a sophomore exercise science major, did the job. DiCicco brought in an ample amount of bids, and was ﬁ nally sold for $230.

Not only did each contestant get the chance to fundraise for the Starkey Hearing Foundation during the competition and live auction, but for the week leading up to the pageant, each of the contestants lobbied for a chance to win Mr. Philanthropic by placing jars on Delta Zeta’s table that was set up on Scholars Walk.

This title, of Mr. Philanthropic, was awarded to the young man that raised the most amount of money through donations. Walking away with this title was Parker Hayes, a junior political science major. “I asked people for money” said Hayes when asked what his strategy was to raise money for Delta Zeta’s philanthropy.

However, even if Hayes did not ask for people to donate to the foundation, students, including those that did not attend the pageant, were given the opportunity to place a donation to whichever contestant’s jar they supported.

Hayes’ jar, thanks to his dedication to the philanthropy, had more money in it than any of the other contestants’ jars – ultimately leading him to win the title of Mr. Philanthropic. With the help of Hayes, Delta Zeta raised over $4,000 to give to their philanthropy.

Just like with any pageant, a contestant was awarded Mr. Congeniality. After being voted on by his peers, Brandon Harbour a sophomore sociology major, walked away being voted as the most friendly and charismatic of the contestants. “Winning this award was such an honor because it means that I was supported by the men that made ‘Big Man’ what it is,” Harbour said.

However, the big winner of the whole evening was Jameel Creech, a freshman political science major. For his talent, Creech presented a monologue called “Unspoken Word.” This monologue was about his relationship with his twin who would not take responsibility for his actions. By the end of his monologue, the audience came to realize that this “twin” was not in fact his actual twin, it was a man who was born 28 years before he. The man that he calls dad.

With wild applause for his presentation of “Unspoken Word,” Creech went and changed for the next phase of competition. During his formal wear and onstage question, Creech was asked what makes him “blush?” As if to impress the audience, and win over the judges, Creech said that the audience is what makes him blush.

This answer, along with all other phases of competition, is what set Creech apart from all of the other contestants. With his passion and drive to win the title of “Big Man on Campus,” Creech did just that.

“I really didn’t expect to win. I just wanted to do it for the charity and that’s all that mattered,” Creech said after winning. As the winner, Creech was given 5 percent of the proceeds and was given the opportunity to donate it to whatever charity he deemed.

“I chose the St. Jude’s Research Hospital to donate my money to because the children at the hospital don’t really have a battle to win.” Therefore, with his donation, Creech hopes to make an impact in someone’s life and to help them with the ﬁght towards a healthy life.

