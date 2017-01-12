Former Eagle debuts on reality tv show

Winthrop alum and former Eagle basketball player Derrick Henry made his debut Wednesday on the fifth season of MTV’s show, “Are You the One?”

Basketball

Henry played guard at Winthrop after graduating from Newton High School in Covington, Georgia. In his first year as an Eagle, he played for head coach Randy Peele. The following three years he played for Pat Kelsey, the current head coach.

Two Winthrop memories stand out to Henry. First was his first time starting in a college basketball game. The game was at University of Georgia. Since it was in his home state, several friends and family were in attendance. The second memory was when Andre Smith made the game winning shot against High Point at the Big South Quarterfinals in the 2013-14 season.

He missed the last three weeks of his sophomore season and all of his junior season because of an ACL injury. After graduating from Winthrop, Henry then played at The Citadel for a year while he worked on his MBA. He finished his masters from The Citadel in August, 2016.

AYTO Application and Interview

Henry saw “Are You the One?” the week before applying.

“I thought it [would be] a great experience. I thought it would be something that would be fun,” Henry said.

In July, Henry was on social media and saw a girl whose listed city was not from the area. Curious about why she was showing up on a location based dating app, Henry contacted her.

She works for MTV’s casting production for the show. Henry had had a positive impression of the show. However, when she suggested Henry apply for season five, he was skeptical.

“At first I thought it was a joke. I never thought about doing a TV show or being on MTV. I didn’t go searching for it. The fact that it came out of nowhere, I thought it was a sign to do this show. The only thing on my mind was [to] finish [my] master’s and pro ball. The next thing I know I was on the Skype interview,” Henry said.

Henry was then contacted for a second interview in person and flown to Los Angeles. After being asked to be in show, Henry completed a long survey that is used to make the matches. The questions covered a wide range of topics.

“They just ask you crazy things: sexual questions to career questions to crazy stuff like would you rather be a firefighter or a police officer. Have you broken a girls heart? Have you had your heart broken? There were a lot. They were all along the lines of 1,000 questions in regard to myself, family, relationships, what I want to do with my future, my past. Every aspect of my life was covered in those questions,” Henry said.

AYTO: The Reality

The show started filming in October in the Dominican Republic. Henry went into the show hoping for love and his share of the $1 million if they all win.

“For me, it was half and half. I did get a chance [to] sign a contract to go play pro basketball. I’m giving up my leasing manager position where I just got promoted over the summer, so I was giving up good money to come on this show and find love. There was a chance I was going to lose my job for being gone so long,” Henry said.

Henry still has that job and said the company has been very supportive of him. Job or no job, Henry’s plan remained the same.

“My expectation was to go on the show, have the time of my life, grow as a person, grow as a man and find someone who I could see myself with in the long run,” Henry said.

Henry was surprised by the realism of the show.

“Every action they did on their own. [There is] free alcohol; you have acess to drink whenever you want, [so] some actions will be based on how drunk they were, [but] what was most surprising is there’s nothing scripted,” Henry said.

He also saw a lot of change in himself throughout the show.

“The house, the setting, the drinking environment brings out the best and the worst. You grow so much as a person. You learn so much more about yourself,” Henry said.

Cameras were present all the time. Henry wasn’t bothered by the cameras. He credits playing basketball in college for that.

“You get to the point where you don’t even notice them any more. You wake up with cameras and you go to bed with cameras. I can’t count the times I woke up in the morning with a camera right in my face,” Henry said.

Winthrop Watching

Henry knew his friends, teammates, and coaches would talk about the show. Pat Kelsey found out about the show when Henry visited over the summer.

“He was not allowed to give a lot of details but it sounded like something he was made for and he was ‘through the roof’ excited about it,” Kelsey said.

This is Kelsey first former player turned reality star, but Kelsey said the opportunity is perfect for Henry.

“He is extremely charismatic and has a great personality. He could be a star,” Kelsey said.

Mitch Hill was on the team with Henry during Hill’s freshman year. Hill said he and the team plan to watch it.

“He’s for sure going to be one the ones the girl are after,” Hill said.

