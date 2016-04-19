Food trucks driving into the mainstream

Food trucks have been steadily increasing in popularity over the last decade or so, and they are slowly moving from hipster fad to mainstream trend. You can find food trucks in almost every city in America, even in little old Rock Hill. A 2012 forecast by Intuit Inc. said that the food truck industry is projected to account for approximately $2.7 billion in food revenue by 2017. Where did this food truck frenzy come from and what does it mean for Americans?

Food trucks are not a new creation. The origins of the mobile eateries can be traced back to food wagons in the 1800s. The first modern food truck (that was not an ice cream truck, ice cream trucks first appeared in the 1950s), was created in 1974 by Raul Martinez, as reported by Mobile Cuisine, a food truck trade magazine.

The issue with those food trucks, and largely the reason why they were not considered a mainstream fad is that they were considered by many to be cheap and dirty and were nicknamed “roach coaches.” They were largely centered near construction site or blue color work sites. This all changed, however, with the 2008 recession.

Millennials in particular were looking for a cheap quick alternative to the more expensive sit down restaurants. Couple this need for cheap, on-the-go food and the rise in hipster culture which focused on the new and underground, the food truck industry boomed.

Fast forward to today and food trucks are no longer considered a novelty but a regular culinary scene for young people. In the surrounding areas there are two different weekly or biweekly food truck meet-ups called “Food Truck Fridays.” One occurs in Charlotte and the other in Rock Hill.

Victoria Deatherage, a sophomore biology major, and Emily Leamy, a sophomore integrated marketing communication major, went to Food Truck Friday in November and had nothing but great things to say about the food truck culture as a whole.

“I like food trucks because they offer the community a variety of different foods to try and enjoy; foods like Greek gyros to gourmet mac and cheese,” Deatherage said.

Leamy seemed to really enjoy the diversity food trucks have about them.

“I like food truck Friday because it’s different. It gets people out of restaurants and outside, with options of different foods to try. Also, all the food truck owners are also super friendly and will discuss their ingredients and recipes with you,” Leamy said.

There still exists a sort of stigma surrounding food trucks in the older generations, but Millennials as a whole seem to greatly enjoy the trend. This means that in the coming years new food trucks will be created and the American culinary scene will continue to expand and evolve.

If you would like to check out some delicious local food trucks try Food Truck Friday – South End, in Charlotte or Food Truck Fridays at Fountain Park in Rock Hill (check online for dates and food truck listings).