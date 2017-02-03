Food insecurity rates startle graduates

Three graduate students uncovered staggeringly high levels of food insecurity among Winthrop students after conducting a research study.

Allison Barbera, Rachel Holland and Alison Sadek surveyed 629 undergraduate and graduate students, or about ten percent of Winthrop’s student population.

Department Chair of Human Nutrition Dr. Wanda Koszewski said she was pleased with these numbers.

“Usually you find that you may be off one to two percentage points from the actual population, but we’re pretty confident that this is reflective of the Winthrop campus,” Koszewski said.

The group administered paper and electronic surveys to gather the data. They used the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and a statistician analyzed heir results. According to Holland, the cross-sectional sample of students surveyed closely matched Winthrop’s demographic breakdown.

The group initially anticipated a smaller sample size, but the study gained notice among faculty and administration who helped bring student attention to the survey.

“Once students understood that hunger is a problem nationally and that we wanted to see if it was a problem for Winthrop students, they were much more likely to fill out the survey,” Barbera said.

The group found that 48.3 percent of the students sampled were classified as food insecure. This means they had low or very low food security. “Low food security refers to reduced quality of food, but not quantity, while very low food security refers to reduced quality and quantity of food,” Holland said.

Another 20 percent of the sample were classified as marginally food secure, meaning they have concerns about food adequacy without diet alterations.

“Marginally food secure individuals are at risk for becoming food insecure,” Holland said. “Therefore, a shocking 68 percent of Winthrop students are either food insecure or at risk for becoming food insecure, leaving a small 32 percent of students who have high food security and never worry about food adequacy.”

The group found that the food insecurity rate at Winthrop is approximately four times higher than the national food insecurity rate of 12.7 percent. The results are also higher than the majority of results gathered from universities conducting similar research, which found rates between 15 and 25 percent. Oregon University was the only school with higher rates at 59 percent.

According to Holland, research shows that college campuses typically have food insecurity rates above the national average due to limited incomes and tight budgets. However, Winthrop’s rates are particularly high.

“Food insecurity is a chronic stressor and can increase the risk for developing chronic disease and have a negative impact on overall health, especially in an environment that is already stressful to begin with,” Holland said.

According to Sadek, South Carolina has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the country, and the rate in Rock Hill is approximately 30 percent.

“The rising cost of college tuition and the growing demand for a higher education in today’s economy are just some of the reasons why food insecurity at Winthrop is so high,” Sadek said. “Unfortunately, students prioritize their education above many other needs, including balanced and nutritious meals.”

Barbera cites poverty as one of the greatest predictors of food insecurity.

“Almost 20 percent of the population in South Carolina lives below the poverty threshold,” Barbera said.

The results revealed that while some students experiencing food insecurity are eating, they are not eating enough healthy food. However, an alarming percentage of the students surveyed are experiencing hunger. Based on the surveys, these individuals may skip one meal a day or eat one day and go without eating for the next two days.

“I was mostly alarmed by the results, as I have never personally experienced food insecurity,” Barbera said. “In childhood or adulthood I have never missed a meal or worried about where my next meal was coming from. This was a real eye opener and made me feel compelled to help the students and community at large.”

According to Koszewski, most of these individuals are quiet about their food insecurity and it is Winthrop’s responsibility to take action.

“We want our students to be successful,” Koszewski said. “Winthrop has great programming in place to help students do that, but if they’re going hungry, having all of these other programs isn’t going to help them if they can’t think.”

The Human Nutrition department plans to continue this research. Several measures can be taken to reduce Winthrop’s food insecurity including making food more affordable, providing nutrition education and implementing a campus food pantry.