Farm offers fruit and vegetable baskets to students

Fields of summer crops stretch across Bush-N-Vine Farm with patches of blackberries, blueberries, peaches, watermelons, nectarines, tomatoes, bell peppers and sweetcorn. Bush-N-Vine is a CSA located in York, SC. CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture.

According to Michael Schut, who wrote about Community Supported Agriculture in the book “Food and Faith,” the first CSA farm was established in the United States in 1986.

Since that year, people have “subscribed” to local CSAs where the produce grown can be delivered directly to them. There are now over 600 CSAs across the country.

Bush-N-Vine Farm was opened over 30 years ago by Bob Hall, and currently their CSA program delivers to York, Belmont, Charlotte and Rock Hill. At Bush-N-Vine, customers pay a lump sum to sign up in advance for a season and then for 7 weeks they receive baskets filled with seasonal fruits and vegetables.

“A lot of people look forward to the basket because it’s like a Christmas present each week. They never know what they’re going to get,” said Sam Hall, who works at the farm alongside his father, Bob Hall.

Community Supported Agriculture has a variety of benefits. For example, Bush-N-Vine Farm provides a distinctively large variety of high quality, nutritional and fresh produce. “A lot of times our produce is picked the day of or the day before. You won’t get that in the grocery store,” Sam Hall said.

In his book, Michael Schut said, “CSAs offer the opportunity to reconnect with the rhythms of nature through eating food in season. Many CSA participants discover a kind of spiritual nourishment previously missing from their lives.

CSAs also bring forth potential social advantages. “Access to local produce would benefit students not only nutritionally but also culturally, as it would generate a greater sense of community between students and farmers in the area,” said human nutrition major Breanna Boyd.

Bush-N-Vine sends out weekly emails, hosts festivals and events and invites customers to come pick their own fruits and vegetables.

“Anybody who wants to can come here to the farm. We even have a hiking trail and it takes you around the farm,” Hall said. “Community Supported Agriculture puts you in touch a little more with farming because hopefully you get to know the farmer.”

Although purchasing lower-priced food imported from other countries is a more popular trend, supporting local farmers yields economic benefits for the community.

“If you want to eat you’re going to want to support the local farmers. They are important to the economy and employ people in the community,” Hall said.

Regularly purchasing food from CSA farms can be environmentally favorable as well.

“I believe that most of the farms participating in a CSA program allow folks to visit the farms to see exactly how the food is being produced,” said Winthrop’s Sustainability Coordinator Christopher Johnson.

The farmers of Bush-N-Vine attempt to implement policies that will reduce harm done to the environment by agriculture.

On the Bush-N-Vine website Bob Hall states that “over the years we have implemented crop rotation and green manure crops, which have vastly improved our soil tilth. For the last 15 years we have received the leaves from our local town and composted them and added them to the soil. These practices, while no silver bullets, have made our soil much more productive.”

Winthrop students have the option to subscribe to a season of produce from Bush-N-Vine Farm. Bush-N-Vine typically delivers to Winthrop and Rock Hill on Thursdays.

Students can have their baskets delivered to Diggs or can receive information about the location and time of pickup by email. September 1 is the deadline for signing up for the winter season which lasts from October 24th to December 16th. The cost ranges from $120 to $298 depending on the selected basket size.

“Of course, not every college student is eager to have more veggies on their plate,” Breanna Boyd said. “But I can think of several, including myself, who would be eager to subscribe for a season.”

Winthrop students also have the less costly option of visiting the Rock Hill stand to purchase food. The stand is located at 1662 Ebenezer Road, only minutes away from Winthrop.

