Exposing the underexposed

Winthrop University brings the 2017 Underexposed Film Festival of York County to the Winthrop community as a part of a screening of independently produced films. From March 1 through 4, this festival will be considered a cultural event taking place in Dina’s Place at the DiGiorgio Campus Center and Plowden Auditorium located in the Withers building.

According to Melanie Cooper, the marketing coordinator for the Arts Council of York County, said that “the films that are screened have been made by both professional filmmakers who have been working in the industry for years as well as first time filmmakers who are creating their films in evenings, on the weekends and in their living rooms.”

Cooper said that these films are works that are seen as “passion projects” which have not been picked up by studios and have not found their way into the multiplex.

“The Underexposed Film Festival of York County remains committed to the Carolina filmmakers, awarding the ‘Cinema Carolina’ award to the best film created in the Carolinas each year. The festival also honors the best female director and the best student filmmaker each year as well,” Cooper said.

According to the press release for the Underexposed Film Festival of York County, the festival was established in 2012 by the nonprofit organization, the arts council of York County. This “international, independent, short film festival,” as stated by the press release, “has been successful in its efforts to showcase the finest in indie filmmaking from across the globe.”

Cooper said that “the festival has screened works by filmmakers who have worked on projects like ‘Zootopia,’ ‘Outcast,’ ‘Transparent,’ ‘Community,’ ‘127 Hours,’ ‘Why Him?,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ and ‘The Karate Kid II.’”

For the “Block A” portion of the event, which will be taking place on Wednesday, March 1, from 7-9 p.m., film viewers can find the underexposed films in Dina’s Place. Expect to see the world premiere of “The Ningyo,” which according to the press release, this 25 minute narrative film is about a mythical Japanese creature; three additional narratives from 2016 called “GUN,” “A Spot in the Sky,” and “Sho of Eternal Life;” as well as an experimental film called “Mr.Man” from 2015.

On March 2, at the “Block B” viewing in Dina’s from 7-9 p.m., there will be three animation films from 2016 called “A Love Story,” “After All,” and “The Owl and the Lemming.” There will be the 2016 documentary of “Last Ship;” four narratives from 2016 called “I Love New York,” “Penny from Heaven,” “Dadyaa: The Woodpeckers of Rotha,” and the “La Femme et le TGV,” which has one of the 2017 Academy Award nominees. The last film for the “Block B” section is an experimental film from 2016 called “The Double.”

At Dina’s for the “Block C” event on March 3, from 1-3 p.m., there will be a two documentaries from 2015 called “Emerging” and “Moriom” as well as two 2016 documentaries called “Live by the Sword” and “Mama Rwanda.” Also in the “Block C” viewing will be a narrative from 2016 called “Frail,” as well as a 2016 experimental film titled “Jilava.”

Also on Friday, March 3, the “Block D,” which will be located in Plowden Auditorium from 7-9:30 p.m., will showcase three animation films from 2016 called “Trial and Error,” “‘THE TALK’ True Stories About the Birds and the Bees” and “Four Faces of the Moon.” There will also be three narrative films from 2016 known as “Olde E,” “Running” and “Awaiting Grace.” This session will provide one documentary from 2016 called “Jonah Stands Up” which won the Director’s Guild of America student award. The last film of this block is the world premiere of the 2017 narrative film called “Bonsai.”

Saturday, March 4 in Dina’s Place from 1-3 p.m. will be the “Block E” section of the underexposed films. In this block, there will be one animation film from 2015 called “Sleepy Steve.” There are two experimental films from 2016 that will be shown called “Red Rider” and “Immersion.” One 2015 experimental film will be shown and it is called “Thornbird.” Two documentary films from 2016 known as “Checkers in the Afternoon” and “Tribal Baroque: Beingness.” There will be seven narrative films, four from 2016 that will be shown called “Not Waving,” “Quiet Man,” “Closet” and “The Simulation.” The 2017 narrative films are “Single Parents. Collection.” and “Our Time.”

The last block in Plowden Auditorium, “Block F,” will also be taking place on March 4 from 7-9 p.m. This block will contain four narrative films, two from 2015 and two from 2016 as well as one animation film from 2016. The two narrative films from 2015 are “The Clockmaker’s Dream” and “Trespass.” The two from 2016 are “Mare Nostrum” and “Cul•de•Sac.” The last film in this block is the animation film called “Squirrel Island.”

Tickets are $10 for the open public and $5 with valid student identification. Tickets can be purchased online at underexposedfilmfestivalyc.org, by calling 803-328-2787 or in person at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill, South Carolina.