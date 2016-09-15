English professor to retire after 39 years

In the ninth grade, William Naufftus decided that he wanted to be a civil engineer after having to pick a future career for a class assignment.

However, by the 10th grade, that dream was readily extinguished. Instead, Naufftus went into college with a major in history and the hope of becoming a history teacher.

Flash-forward 40 plus years and Naufftus is neither a chemical engineer or a history professor. Instead, he is an English professor at Winthrop University.

After growing up on Long Island and pursuing higher education at several schools including Stony Brook University, Union College, the University of Virginia and the University of London, Naufftus came to Winthrop as a part-time lecturer in 1977.

After climbing up the ladder, he has been a full-time professor at Winthrop for 20 years.

Naufftus is currently coming to the end of his 39th year at Winthrop, and it is also his last year. After this year, he has decided to retire.

“I think it’s good to retire when people will be sorry to see you go rather than when they’re awfully happy to see you go, because you’re completely senile,” Naufftus joked.

And it is clear people will be sorry to see Naufftus retire. Students and colleagues expressed their reluctance to see him go.

Elizabeth McKnight, a senior English major, has been in several classes taught by Naufftus such as British Novel, HMXP and Victorian Literature.

“I respect him a lot, and I think he’s really really smart. It’s kind of overwhelming how smart he is sometimes, because he’s got so much information that he wants to share,” McKnight said.

McKnight’s expressed her awe of Naufftus’ “well of information” and said that it is one of the things Winthrop will lose when he retires.

“I’m really sad. I mean, I’m leaving too, so it’s not like I would be here anymore to be with him, but I think it’s really sad because I think the department and the university in general is really going to lose a unique aspect,” McKnight said.

Aside from teaching, Naufftus was also responsible for hiring some prominent faculty members for Winthrop such as Debra Boyd, current Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty, and Gloria Jones, Dean of University College.

Jones has known Naufftus for 32 years, after he hired her in 1984 as a part-time lecturer. The pair also team-taught several courses together after Jones was hired in a tenure track position in the English department.

Alongside McKnight, Jones expressed her awe for Naufftus’ vast amount of knowledge. She described him as almost having a “photographic memory.”

“My youngest child was in junior high or high school, and he was asking me some question about something. I don’t remember what it was, but I didn’t know the answer. I said ‘I don’t know the answer to that David.’ He said ‘Mama, just call Dr. Naufftus,’” Jones said. “And I did, and he knew it.”

Jones said she sees Naufftus as an institution and an integral part of Winthrop. She said that other than being a professor of English, in his 39 years here, Naufftus has also directed the Honors Program, been the chair of Academic Council, and has even been the graduate director for the English department.

“He has touched so many students’ lives. And he’s turned so many people onto English, to history and to the connections that can be made from things in the past to what is going on right now. So it will be a very different place without Bill Naufftus, but not a better place without Bill Naufftus,” Jones said.

Jones also credits Naufftus for being one of the reasons she went back to work on her Ph.D. She also said he has inspired a number of students to go on to do graduate work in English and pursue jobs in higher education.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I would not be where I am right now were it not for Bill Naufftus,” Jones said.

After his retirement, Naufftus said he hopes to travel to places such as France and Ireland. And while Naufftus will be missed as a professor at Winthrop, he said that he still plans to visit Winthrop after he retires.

“When people retire, they seem to disappear from Winthrop. There’s no real need for that. I don’t know why they don’t drop by anymore,” Naufftus said. “I’m kind of planning to drop by more because it’s the people I’ll miss the most.”

