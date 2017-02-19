English professor discovers hidden Mark Twain story

John Bird Ph.D, an English professor at Winthrop University, fell in love with Mark Twain in his fifth grade classroom when his teacher read him chapters of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer every Friday. As he grew older, his interest in Mark Twain expanded, but he never would have expected to make the discovery that he made at University of California Berkeley years later.

Bird and his colleagues were working on a Mark Twain cookbook, and while in the middle of doing research for this book, he stumbled upon a manuscript entitled “Oleomargarine.”

“I was asking for anything that had to do with food, and one things said ‘Oleomargarine,’ and I was like ‘that’s not really food, but bring it out anyway,’” Bird said.

His decision to bring the story out despite it seeming irrelevant was a good one because it turned out that the story he held was an unpublished fairytale.

“When it came out, it was a typescript that some editor has written in pencil at the top ‘burlesque fairytale–no use,’ but when I started reading it I could see that it was notes toward a fairytale and I could see that it wasn’t really a burlesque. And then I see that about halfway down someone interrupts him, and there was a question that said ‘asked Susie.’ His oldest daughter was named Susie, so I was pretty sure what I had found was an actual bedtime story that he had told his daughter,” said Bird.

Twain had to tell his daughters a new bedtime story every night, and it was obvious that this was one of those stories that he liked enough to record.

“It’s not really fleshed out, and it stops in the middle, but with some further research I found things that his daughters did and said. He wrote about being in Paris and telling a story to his daughters over and over again about a boy named Johnny, and that was the name of the character in the story. and I was able to corroborate that what I found was a bedtime story that he told his daughters in Paris in 1879,” Bird said.

After he figured this out, Bird brought it to Robert Hirst, the director of the Mark Twain papers, who confirmed what Bird had found and stated that nobody had ever noticed it before.

“I think it is the title, ‘Oleomargarine.’ It just doesn’t seem to be about anything. What the story is about is this character, Johnny. He eats some magic seeds. and he is able to talk to animals and he goes on adventures with animals. Then he finds this handbill that said that oleomargarine has been captured, so he and the animals go off to capture him from the giants. So it just doesn’t sound like anything, so it got put away in the files somewhere,” Bird said.

Bird then approached Hirsh and got permission to add an ending to the story. After finishing the story about a year after finding it, Bird read his version of the story at different Mark Twain conferences until eventually the people at the Mark Twain house in Hartford wanted to publish it. It got sent to the Doubleday Random house to be published; however, they are not using the version that Bird wrote, and they are hiring other writers instead.

“What I wrote was really close to what Mark Twain did, and from what I’ve seen from the new version, which I haven’t seen all of it, the writer went in a different direction,” said Bird.

Bird has been a Mark Twain scholar since the 80’s and has written a book on Twain, so this discovery was a very exciting one for him.

“The most exciting part? It was exciting to find a good story that nobody knew about. But the connection to his daughters and that this was very clearly an actual bedtime story that he told his daughters — that was the most exciting part to me. To me, that’s really the greatest part of Prince Oleomargarine; it shows a different side of Mark Twain. It shows the love for his family, the love for his kids. It is a different look of Mark Twain than what people have of him,” said Bird.

Bird will be collaborating with the Literary Society to do a reading of his version of the story to Winthrop students this spring.